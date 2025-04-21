Search
Pope Francis dies on Easter Monday at 88, Vatican says

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis," the Vatican announced.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
THE VATICAN – Officials at the Vatican in Italy announced the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday.

"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis," the Vatican announced. "At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father."

FILE - Pope Francis delivers his Sunday Angelus blessing from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square on January 12, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Pope Francis turned his thoughts to the thousands of people affected by devastating fires in the US city of Los Angeles and renewed his appeal to pray for peace. (Photo by Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Pope Francis was 88.

This graphic shows the weather forecast for Vatican City over the next seven days.

This graphic shows the weather forecast for Vatican City over the next seven days.

(FOX Weather)

People from around the world will now descend upon the Vatican in Vatican City, located within Rome, to mourn Pope Francis's death while a new Pope is chosen.

Temperatures in Vatican City will range from the low to mid-70s with sunny skies and a few chances of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday.

