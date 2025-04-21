Pope Francis dies on Easter Monday at 88, Vatican says

THE VATICAN – Officials at the Vatican in Italy announced the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday.

"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis," the Vatican announced. "At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father."

Pope Francis was 88.

People from around the world will now descend upon the Vatican in Vatican City, located within Rome, to mourn Pope Francis's death while a new Pope is chosen.

Temperatures in Vatican City will range from the low to mid-70s with sunny skies and a few chances of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday.

