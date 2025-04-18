Terrifying dust storm engulfs car in York, Nebraska: 'Oh my God, I'm in a tornado'

YORK, Neb. – A harrowing scene unfolded across eastern Nebraska on Thursday as storms marched across the Plains.

Ferocious winds churned up dust and large debris, drastically reduced visibility and swallowed the town of York in a suffocating brown haze. Adding to the tension, much of the state was under a Tornado Watch at the time.

A video taken by Myles Nelson showed a column of swirling clouds hovering over buildings as a possible gustnado approached.

"All of a sudden the death started swirling around right next to me, and I was engulfed by the dust and debris," Nelson said.

In the footage, Nelson can be heard reacting to the extreme weather event.

"Oh my God! I’m in a tornado!" he said as multiple emergency vehicles were seen driving directly into the swirling mass of dust.

The National Weather Service reported estimated wind gusts of 60 mph in York, attributed to outflow winds, which can be just as dangerous as the tornadic winds themselves. Adding to the severity of the storm, reports also indicated golf-ball-sized hail falling in York County.

Thursday proved to be a significant day of severe weather in the Midwest and Plains, with a staggering 15 reports of tornadoes, according to the FOX Forecast Center. Ten occurred in Nebraska, while neighboring Iowa experienced five confirmed tornado reports.

FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Corey Gerken was also caught in a frenzy of dust near Schuyler, Nebraska. Winds of at least 80 mph were throwing dirt and debris at his vehicle as he spoke with FOX Weather Meteorologist Steve Bender on Thursday night.

Authorities are still assessing the full extent of the damage caused by these storms.