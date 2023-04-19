Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather threat moves east

Start your day with the latest weather news – This week’s multiday severe weather event began Wednesday with storms marching across the central U.S. The threat is moving east Thursday.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
Multiday severe threat continues across parts of the South through Friday

On Thursday, storms will be focused farther southeast over Arkansas and Texas as a charging cold front races east. This appears to be the greatest threat of all three days, as supercell thunderstorms are likely. This would have the greatest potential for large hail, in excess of golf ball-size, 70 mph wind gusts, as well as the greatest tornado potential.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, April 20, 2023, and National High Five Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Multiday severe weather threat continues Thursday

After severe storms ripped across the central U.S. on Wednesday, attention will turn to points east and south. The severe weather threat Thursday stretches from Wisconsin south to Texas, with the highest risk in parts of Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana. Hail appears to be the primary threat, but damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible.

The severe weather outlook for April 20, 2023.
(FOX Weather)

 

Things to know

Rare wave-like clouds spotted in Midwest

The turbulent atmosphere in the Midwest on Wednesday led to quite the spectacle. A rare type of cloud called asperitas were spotted in both Wisconsin and Illinois. These clouds are a fairly new type, having been added to the International Cloud Atlas in 2017. Scientists are still trying to figure out why they form.

Asperitas clouds form over Hubertus, Wisconsin on Wednesday. (Credit: @EileenWorman/Twitter)

Hybrid solar eclipse to dazzle parts of the world

A hybrid solar eclipse, the rarest of solar eclipses, will mesmerize skywatchers in parts of the world Thursday. It’ll be viewable over Indonesia, Australia and the South Pacific. For the U.S., we’ll have to wait until October of this year and April 2024 to see different types of solar eclipses.

Skywatchers are in for a treat on Thursday as a hybrid solar eclipse will plunge people into darkness on the other side of the world. Joe Rao, Associate Astronomer at Hayden Planetarium, joined FOX Weather to talk about the rarest of all solar eclipses. 

Bonus reads

