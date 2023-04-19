The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather threat moves east

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, April 20, 2023, and National High Five Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Multiday severe weather threat continues Thursday

After severe storms ripped across the central U.S. on Wednesday, attention will turn to points east and south. The severe weather threat Thursday stretches from Wisconsin south to Texas, with the highest risk in parts of Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana. Hail appears to be the primary threat, but damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible.

The severe weather outlook for April 20, 2023.

Things to know

Rare wave-like clouds spotted in Midwest

The turbulent atmosphere in the Midwest on Wednesday led to quite the spectacle. A rare type of cloud called asperitas were spotted in both Wisconsin and Illinois. These clouds are a fairly new type, having been added to the International Cloud Atlas in 2017. Scientists are still trying to figure out why they form.

Hybrid solar eclipse to dazzle parts of the world

A hybrid solar eclipse, the rarest of solar eclipses, will mesmerize skywatchers in parts of the world Thursday. It’ll be viewable over Indonesia, Australia and the South Pacific. For the U.S., we’ll have to wait until October of this year and April 2024 to see different types of solar eclipses.

Bonus reads

