The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather threat increases ahead of Easter weekend travel

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, April 17, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe storm threat upgraded Thursday as multiday risk rumbles through Easter weekend

Thunderstorms are rumbling across Kansas and Missouri Thursday morning, with hail being the primary severe weather concern.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the severe weather threat level for late Thursday afternoon. An area covering parts of Iowa and Nebraska, including Omaha, is now under a Level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather. Large, destructive hail and damaging winds are the main threats, but tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially in the area under the Level 3 risk.

Friday's threat covers an area stretching from the southern Plains all the way into the Great Lakes region, impacting those celebrating Good Friday.

Forecasters are monitoring the potential for more intense storms, including tornadoes, on Easter Sunday over regions that have been hit very hard over the past month, including portions of the southern Plains, lower and mid- Mississippi Valley and mid-South region.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat from Thursday, April 17, to Sunday, April 20, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Extreme fire weather threatens New Mexico

Parts of New Mexico, including areas just southeast of Albuquerque, are under extreme fire weather conditions, meaning any wildfires that are sparked will spread rapidly and uncontrollably.

The danger is caused by low humidity and strong westerly winds, including gusts of up to 60 mph.

Fire Weather Watches and Warnings are up for nearly 9 million people across the Southwest.

This graphic shows the fire weather threat from Thursday, April 17, to Saturday, April 19, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Temperature roller coaster begins for Rockies ahead of major late-season snowstorm

A significant late-season snowstorm is expected to bring high winds and as much as 1-2 feet of snow to the Rockies beginning Thursday evening and continuing through Saturday.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in place for Montana , Wyoming , Colorado and Utah .

Denver will have the chance of accumulating snow by Friday. Salt Lake City , Utah, could see accumulations as well.

This graphic shows forecast snow amounts through Saturday April 19, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Watch: Connecticut shoppers flee as bear runs across mall parking lot

People outside a Connecticut mall had a scare when a bear was spotted running near the entrance.

Video from outside Westfarms Mall in West Hartford on Friday afternoon showed wildlife officers trying to corral a small black bear running around outside.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.