The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Rounds of severe storms threaten Easter week plans for millions

Renewed severe storms target Midwest, South threatening Easter travel for millions this weekend

An active stretch of severe weather is expected to develop late this week and continue into the Easter weekend, with the most significant threats likely on Friday and over the weekend.

There's a chance for very isolated thunderstorms over Nebraska and Kansas on Wednesday evening. By Thursday morning, storms could produce large hail in parts of Nebraska, northern Missouri and Iowa.

The most significant severe weather threat is expected to develop on Friday, covering an area stretching from the southern Plains all the way into the Great Lakes region. Numerous thunderstorms are expected to develop Friday afternoon and evening, impacting those celebrating Good Friday. The threats include damaging winds, large hail and potentially tornadoes.

While the details of how storms will impact Saturday and Easter Sunday are still coming together, there is the potential for more intense storms, including tornadoes over regions that have been hit very hard over the past month, including portions of the southern Plains, lower and mid- Mississippi Valley and mid-South region.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat in the central U.S. from Thursday through Easter Sunday.

(FOX Weather)



Weather whiplash to bring late-season snow to Rockies

A significant late-season snowstorm is expected to bring high winds and as much as 1-2 feet of snow to the Rockies from Wednesday night through Saturday.

Ahead of the winter weather, temperatures may climb to record levels in Colorado, with highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories are in place for Montana, Wyoming and Utah.

This graphic shows the temperature forecast for Denver from Thursday through Saturday.

(FOX Weather)



Dangerous fire weather conditions expected across Southwest

Winds will pick up, and humidity levels will drop across parts of the Southwest beginning Wednesday, bringing a critical fire weather threat, conducive to the rapid spread of any wildfires that are sparked.

Fire Weather Watches and Warnings are up posted for more than 10 million people.

New Mexico could see wind gusts of up to 60 mph. Albuquerque and Santa Fe will be in an area of extreme fire weather conditions on Thursday before winds begin to subside Friday and into Saturday.

This graphic shows the fire weather threat for the Southwest from Wednesday through Friday.

(FOX Weather)



