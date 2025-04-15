Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Lifestyle
Published

Mystery sediment washes ashore following Los Angeles wildfires. Is it safe to swim and surf?

A handful of wildfires in the Los Angeles metro raced through numerous neighborhoods after igniting in January. Tragically, over two dozen people were killed as wildfires razed upwards of 15,000 homes and businesses and created unhealthy air for millions of residents.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
FOX Business Correspondent Max Gorden reports from Malibu, California, where ashen structures are seen lining the Pacific Coast after the Palisades fire ripped through the area.

FILE - Charred coastline seen after Palisades Fire tears through Malibu

FOX Business Correspondent Max Gorden reports from Malibu, California, where ashen structures are seen lining the Pacific Coast after the Palisades fire ripped through the area.

LOS ANGELES – Residents and beachgoers along the Los Angeles County coastline have noticed dark and silty sediment washing up onto local beaches following recent California wildfires and subsequent storms.

  • A home is engulfed in flames during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles County, California on January 8, 2025.
    Image 1 of 19

    A home is engulfed in flames during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles County, California on January 8, 2025. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Fire personnel respond to homes destroyed while a helicopter drops water as the Palisades Fire grows in Pacific Palisades, California on January 7, 2025.
    Image 2 of 19

    Fire personnel respond to homes destroyed while a helicopter drops water as the Palisades Fire grows in Pacific Palisades, California on January 7, 2025. ( DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Firefighters work the scene as an apartment building burns during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles county, California on January 8, 2025.
    Image 3 of 19

    Firefighters work the scene as an apartment building burns during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles county, California on January 8, 2025. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

  • The sun is seen behind smoke above charred structures after the passage of the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, California, on January 8, 2025.
    Image 4 of 19

    The sun is seen behind smoke above charred structures after the passage of the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, California, on January 8, 2025. (AGUSTIN PAULLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

  • In this aerial view taken from a helicopter, homes burned from the Palisade fire smolder near the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California on January 9, 2025.
    Image 5 of 19

    In this aerial view taken from a helicopter, homes burned from the Palisade fire smolder near the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California on January 9, 2025. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Mexican Urban Search and Rescue comb through the ruins of an automobile and beachfront home where victims of the Los Angeles fires are reportedly buried, in Malibu, California, on January 14, 2025.
    Image 6 of 19

    Mexican Urban Search and Rescue comb through the ruins of an automobile and beachfront home where victims of the Los Angeles fires are reportedly buried, in Malibu, California, on January 14, 2025.  (ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Flames and smoke from the Palisades Fire surround a home (C) in the community of Topanga, California, on January 9, 2025.
    Image 7 of 19

    Flames and smoke from the Palisades Fire surround a home in the community of Topanga, California, on January 9, 2025. (DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Fire whirl in Palisades Fire.
    Image 8 of 19

    Fire whirl in Palisades Fire. (KABC)

  • Image 9 of 19

      ( )

  • Brush fire burns in Pacific Palisades
    Image 10 of 19

    Plumes of smoke are seen as a brush fire burns in Pacific Palisades as seen from Santa Monica, California on January 7, 2025. (Agustin PAULLIER / AFP)

  • A mixture of burned and untouched homes during aftermath of Palisades Fire along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California on Sunday, January 12, 2025.
    Image 11 of 19

    A mixture of burned and untouched homes during aftermath of Palisades Fire along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California on Sunday, January 12, 2025. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

  • A home completely destroyed, while the house behind it is untouched along Toyopa Street in Pacific Palisades on Monday, January 13, 2025.
    Image 12 of 19

    A home completely destroyed, while the house behind it is untouched along Toyopa Street in Pacific Palisades on Monday, January 13, 2025. (David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

  • Pacific Palisades Fire
    Image 13 of 19

    A helicopter flies over homes threatened by the wind-driven Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, California, January 7, 2025. (David Swanson / AFP)

  • Pacific Palisades Fire
    Image 14 of 19

    People watch a brush fire burn in Pacific Palisafes, California on January 7, 2025. ( )

  • A destructive wind event, possibly the strongest to hit the LA Basin in 14 years, is fueling catastrophic fires across Southern California.
    Image 15 of 19

    A destructive wind event, possibly the strongest to hit the LA Basin in 14 years, is fueling catastrophic fires across Southern California. (Robert Ray)

  • A destructive wind event, possibly the strongest to hit the LA Basin in 14 years, is fueling catastrophic fires across Southern California.
    Image 16 of 19

    A destructive wind event, possibly the strongest to hit the LA Basin in 14 years, is fueling catastrophic fires across Southern California. (Robert Ray)

  • A destructive wind event, possibly the strongest to hit the LA Basin in 14 years, is fueling catastrophic fires across Southern California.
    Image 17 of 19

    A destructive wind event, possibly the strongest to hit the LA Basin in 14 years, is fueling catastrophic fires across Southern California. (Robert Ray)

  • Image 18 of 19

    Charred remains of a pickup truck in Malibu, California, on Jan. 9, 2025. (Robert Ray)

  • A destructive wind event, possibly the strongest to hit the LA Basin in 14 years, is fueling catastrophic fires across Southern California.
    Image 19 of 19

    A destructive wind event, possibly the strongest to hit the LA Basin in 14 years, is fueling catastrophic fires across Southern California. (Robert Ray)

The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors (DBH), which operates and maintains 18 public beaches along the Pacific Ocean coastline from Malibu through San Pedro, said it has tested the debris and ash for fire-related substances and health risks, particularly at Will Rogers State Beach and Topanga Beach. 

Samples provided to county health officials and other local and state agencies for analysis in February have offered some reassurance following the deadly devastating wildfires

According to DBH, early test results indicate that the sediment does not appear to be hazardous material and poses no immediate threat to the environment or human health.

PALISADES FIRE CAUSES SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE TO LOS ANGELES-AREA SCHOOLS

This comes after a handful of wildfires in the Los Angeles metro raced through numerous neighborhoods after igniting in January. Tragically, over two dozen people were killed as wildfires razed upwards of 15,000 homes and businesses and created unhealthy air for millions of residents.

Storms then carried the ash and debris from the infernos into rivers and streams. Eventually, the ash and debris flowed into the ocean, where waves washed the material back onto the beach. This is a natural process after fires, especially during rainy or windy conditions, according to DBH officials. 

"The test results for contaminants – including metals, petroleum hydrocarbons, chlorinated pesticides, polychlorinated biphenyls, volatile and semi-volatile organic compounds and asbestos – were below levels that would characterize the debris as hazardous waste," the agency notes.

FIRE-RAVAGED PACIFIC PALISADES LOT SELLS FOR OVER $1 MILLION AFTER HOME REDUCED TO ASHES BY WILDFIRES

Dark, silty sediment has been washing up on local beaches, and experts are testing it for fire-related substances and health risks.

Dark, silty sediment has been washing up on local beaches, and experts are testing it for fire-related substances and health risks.

(Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors)

Initial tests found metal concentrations that are likely consistent with naturally occurring background levels, and importantly, no asbestos was detected. Other substances analyzed were either not found at all or present in only extremely limited and minor concentrations.

Additional testing is also planned in the coming months, with a target of completion before the Memorial Day weekend.

Despite the sediment's unusual appearance, county officials currently have no plans to remove it from the beaches. 

"Removing it could harm the ecosystem by disturbing rocks, sand layers and marine habitats," the DBH said. "It could also erode the shoreline, potentially causing long-term environmental damage."

Instead, the current strategy is to allow natural processes to take their course. Officials anticipate that the natural action of tides and weather patterns will gradually clear the sediment away over time.

Last week, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health lifted the ocean water advisories that were in place along the coastline following recent wildfires and subsequent runoff. 

LOS ANGELES METRO ENGULFED BY DEADLY APOCALYPTIC WILDFIRES FUELED BY HURRICANE-FORCE WIND GUSTS

Destroyed homes and scorched palm trees and vegetation are left behind in drone video of Malibu after the Palisades Fire.

Watch: Houses destroyed in aerial video of Palisades Fire aftermath

Destroyed homes and scorched palm trees and vegetation are left behind in drone video of Malibu after the Palisades Fire.

Is it finally safe to swim and surf? 

Based on data collected in January and February, environmental advocacy group Heal the Bay (HTB) is cautiously optimistic that chemical contamination from the fires no longer poses a major risk for swimming and surfing in local waters.

While the water quality appears to be improving, authorities are urging continued vigilance due to the presence of physical debris in the water and along the shore.

"Because debris can include sharp objects, everyone should continue to use extra caution to avoid anything that looks like wildfire remnants, whether on the sand or in our coastal waters," HTB said in their April 10 update.

SEE IT: LOS ANGELES HOMES STAND UNSCATHED LIKE MIRAGE IN SEA OF ASH FOLLOWING RAGING FIRES

Malibu was ravaged by the Palisades Fire, and now, remnants of the homes along the Pacific Coast Highway are left behind. Drone video shows the destruction in the daylight.

Drone video shows apocylaptic scenes in Malibu after wildfire

Malibu was ravaged by the Palisades Fire, and now, remnants of the homes along the Pacific Coast Highway are left behind. Drone video shows the destruction in the daylight.

Debris removal has begun on the 300 homes along Pacific Coast Highway that were lost in the fires. 

"While this is great news for the bay, there may be a risk to human health within 250 yards of debris removal activity," HTB adds.

This activity can disturb contaminants, potentially releasing them into the air and water. Out of an abundance of caution, HTB is also highlighting that recreating within this 250-yard radius may pose an additional risk to beachgoers, swimmers and surfers. 

Tags
Loading...