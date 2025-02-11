Fire-ravaged Pacific Palisades lot sells for over $1 million after home reduced to ashes by wildfires

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. – The charred remains of a Los Angeles-area home, now just a spacious lot, have found a buyer willing to pay over $1 million, the property's listing agent reports.

Days after the devastating Jan. 7 wildfires in Southern California's Pacific Palisades, the 9,932-square-foot piece of land where a four-bedroom, three-bath abode once stood hit the market for $999,000.

The homeowner decided not to rebuild after fires tore through the coastal community, destroying hundreds of structures and leaving dozens of evacuated residents without homes to return to, according to Richard Schulman of Schulman Team/KW Advisors, speaking to Realtor.com.

"For her, it’s an easy decision and this made the most sense for her," he said. "She was absolutely clear she was not going to rebuild. She’s staying nearby."

Schulman adds that the seller purchased the home for $1.54 million in 2005 and has lived there since. He described the buyer as a local investor who plans to develop the property. However, the timeline for rebuilding remains uncertain.

"We don’t know the timeline for cleanup, and we don’t know the cost for cleanup … and (the) timeline for permitting. There’s still not any access to the properties in this area," he said. "There are huge question marks about that."

Despite these challenges, Schulman said the lot's prime location in a private, coastal cul-de-sac attracted significant interest, with 70-80 inquiries, primarily from out-of-area investors.

The widespread destruction caused by the Palisades and Eaton fires has not diminished the appeal of the inferno-ravaged areas, as evidenced by Schulman's pending sale. These fires, which impacted Los Angeles County, burned over 57,000 acres and tragically took 29 lives, according to CAL FIRE.

The fires are estimated to have resulted in up to $164 billion in property and financial losses, damaged over 12,300 structures and displaced over 80,000 people, further compounding California’s housing crisis.

Schulman said his listing is likely the only one currently on the market in Pacific Palisades, and he's unaware of any off-market land sales. Other fire-ravaged properties are also attracting interest, with three land parcels currently listed in nearby Altadena.

"This is a great place to live. People realized that," he said. "Despite what happened … this will be an amazing area again."