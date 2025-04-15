Terrified hiker holds 'death grip' in dramatic, nail-biting cliffside rescue in California

WHITEWATER, Calif. – A stranded and terrified hiker was safely rescued by first responders in California after she slipped down a cliffside and was forced to hold on for dear life to prevent herself from tumbling to the ground below.

The nail-biting rescue was captured on video by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit on April 13 in the Whitewater area along the Pacific Crest Trail south of San Bernardino County.

According to officials, the unidentified hiker was able to text 911 from an emergency communication device after she became stranded.

The intense video shows a helicopter filled with first responders approaching the scene and spotting her hanging onto the cliffside while developing a plan to save the woman.

"Due to her very precarious spot, which she was exhausted from that position for over an hour, and with a heavy pack with unsure footing, the rescue specialist determined the safest option was to bear hug her and climb to the top," officials said in an Instagram post.

The video shows a rescuer being lowered and trying his best to comfort the woman, whose legs were bloodied and shaking.

The woman repeatedly apologizes to her rescuer, who reassures her she will be fine.

"I’m sorry, I can't," the hiker screams.

"Yes, you can," the rescuer responds. "Hold onto me! Hold onto my back."

Officials said the rescuer couldn't risk asking her to lift her arms because "she was clearly death gripping the cliff."

The delicate rescue continues for several minutes until the first responder and hiker are brought to safety at the top of the cliff.

"You’re safe," the rescuer is heard telling the hiker, who was seen collapsed on the ground after the frightening situation came to an end.

Both the stranded hiker and first responder were eventually hoisted back into the helicopter and brought back to the bottom of the cliff.