See it: Video shows rescue of man after 20-foot fall from California cliff

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – Officials in California said a man was airlifted to safety after he fell about 20 feet from a cliff in Laguna Beach over the weekend.

According to the City of Laguna Beach's Department of Marine Safety, the unidentified 38-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the fall.

However, officials said that the high tide and large waves created an "unstable footing" and made a traditional rescue too dangerous.

Therefore, paramedics stabilized the victim at the scene, and a Firehawk helicopter was called in to hoist the man to safety.

He was taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment.

"Laguna Beach's coastline is beautiful and fun to explore, but it demands caution," officials said in an Instagram post. "The rocks are slick, unstable, and often unpredictable."

First responders urge people visiting the area to check with lifeguards before exploring near the cliffs or the rocky shoreline.