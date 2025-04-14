Search
See it: Video shows rescue of man after 20-foot fall from California cliff

First responders urge people visiting the area to check with lifeguards before exploring near the cliffs or the rocky shoreline.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
A video shared by first responders in California shows the moment a man was rescued after he fell about 20 feet from a cliff in Laguna Beach on Saturday, April 12.

A video shared by first responders in California shows the moment a man was rescued after he fell about 20 feet from a cliff in Laguna Beach on Saturday, April 12.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – Officials in California said a man was airlifted to safety after he fell about 20 feet from a cliff in Laguna Beach over the weekend.

According to the City of Laguna Beach's Department of Marine Safety, the unidentified 38-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the fall.

This image shows first responders helping rescue a man who fell 20 feet from a cliff in Laguna Beach, California, on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

(City of Laguna Beach, Department of Marine Safety via Storyful / FOX Weather)

However, officials said that the high tide and large waves created an "unstable footing" and made a traditional rescue too dangerous.

Therefore, paramedics stabilized the victim at the scene, and a Firehawk helicopter was called in to hoist the man to safety.

He was taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment.

This image shows a rescue helicopter bringing a man to safety after a 20-foot fall from a cliff in Laguna Beach, California, on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

(City of Laguna Beach, Department of Marine Safety via Storyful / FOX Weather)

"Laguna Beach's coastline is beautiful and fun to explore, but it demands caution," officials said in an Instagram post. "The rocks are slick, unstable, and often unpredictable."

First responders urge people visiting the area to check with lifeguards before exploring near the cliffs or the rocky shoreline.

