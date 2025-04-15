Alaska's largest city closely watching Mount Spurr as unrest continues at volcano

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Seismic activity persists at Mount Spurr, which scientists said could mean the Alaska volcano is poised for a possible eruption.

Mount Spurr is at an advisory alert level, with a yellow color code signaling unrest. The volcano began showing signs of unrest in October.

According to the Alaska Volcano Observatory, 55 earthquakes were recorded at Mount Spurr last week.

On Monday, the AVO said occasional small earthquakes had been reported under the volcano's surface, and no steam was seen coming from the volcano on webcams or during clear viewing. In an update last week, the AVO said ground deformation around the volcano had paused over the last few weeks.

This is similar to previous activity at the mountain, according to the AVO, but there is variability in the recent earthquakes that have been reported.

The AVO said an eruption at Mount Spurr is possible in the coming weeks or months, but an exact timeframe is unknown.

The volcano last erupted in 1992.

ICELAND VOLCANO ERUPTS FORCING TOWN, POPULAR TOURIST DESTINATION BLUE LAGOON TO EVACUATE

Anchorage keeps close eye on Spurr

The volcano is roughly 80 miles from Alaska's largest city, Anchorage.

In the event of an eruption, ash could fall over Anchorage, disrupting travel and raising air quality concerns.

The Anchorage Office of Emergency Management posted on Facebook to remind residents that planned summer travel could be disrupted in the event of an eruption, and to have an emergency preparedness kit ready for their vehicles.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

In late March, the Anchorage Emergency Operations Center raised its alert status to Level 2 due to the unrest at Mount Spurr. This indicates that a situation requiring increased public information has developed and could require a multi-agency response.

AVO said they plan a flight over Mount Spurr as soon as weather conditions allow.