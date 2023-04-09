The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: 200 million to enjoy summerlike temperatures this week

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, April 10, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Unseasonable pattern change leading to above-average temperatures

A warm weather pattern will develop across most of the eastern U.S. this week, likely bringing above-average temperatures, with daytime highs heading into the 70s and 80s, to about 200 million Americans.

A dome of high pressure is expected to develop across the central and eastern U.S., which will allow much warmer air to infiltrate areas east of the Rockies, leading to what could be a taste of summerlike warmth by the middle or end of the week.

Some records could be broken in parts of the High Plains, but widespread broken records appear unlikely now.

High pressure will allow for above average temperatures across the eastern half of the U.S. this week..

Rounds of rain linger along Gulf Coast

A developing low-pressure system that's expected to form over or near the Gulf of Mexico this week will likely keep the weather pattern unsettled for coastal communities.

Southern parts of Louisiana , Mississippi and Alabama could be in store for at least a couple of inches of rain, in addition to rough seas and the potential for lightning and gusty winds.

The FOX Forecast Center expects the rain to begin on Wednesday and slowly linger in the area before moving onshore on Thursday or Friday.

The clouds will also keep the region cooler, with many high temperatures expected to be below average for most of the week.

In addition, after a wet weekend in the Southeast, the low pressure system responsible for the precipitation will move into the Atlantic and funnel back rain and strong winds leading to an increased risk of coastal flooding and life-threatening rip currents along the Florida and Georgia coasts.

