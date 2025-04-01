Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Dangerous severe weather threat continues as likely outbreak looms

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe storms and potential for a foot of rain threaten central US, Mississippi and Ohio valleys

Yet again, another round of severe weather is set to threaten the central U.S. with damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes starting late Tuesday and continuing through Thursday.

After sunset , the severe weather threat will increase as storms form along and north of a warm front lifting across Kansas and Missouri . While there is some uncertainty about storm coverage farther south along the cold front, if any storms do develop, they could bring damaging winds and possibly a tornado risk.

Simultaneously, a significant risk of extreme flash flooding is growing for the Mississippi and Ohio valleys this week, where some areas could see nearly a foot of rain .

A level 3 out of 4 flash flood risk is currently in place for Wednesday. By Thursday, the expected prolonged heavy rain continues the level 3 flash flood threat for parts of western Tennessee and Kentucky, with a potential upgrade to the highest threat level. The level 3 risk zone shifts slightly to the west on Friday before shifting east again by Saturday.

Severe storms slam East Coast as likely tornado damages Alabama school

A line of severe thunderstorms caused damage across the Southeast on Monday as another round of severe storms threatened some 86 million people across the eastern U.S. with damaging winds and a few tornadoes.

The highest concentration of wind damage was found over parts of South Carolina, Georgia, southeastern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

next Image 1 of 8

prev next Image 2 of 8

prev next Image 3 of 8

prev next Image 4 of 8

prev next Image 5 of 8

prev next Image 6 of 8

prev next Image 7 of 8

prev Image 8 of 8

Dothan, Alabama, police and fire departments responded to Dothan Preparatory School on Monday afternoon after a tornado-warned storm moved through the area, causing damage and injuries at the school.

City officials said five students suffered minor injuries. Two were transferred to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Iceland volcano erupts as thousands evacuated, including popular tourist destination

A volcano on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula began erupting Tuesday morning.

State media reported that the nearby town of Grindavik was evacuated. One of Iceland's most popular tourist destinations, the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, posted on its website that it was temporarily closed due to a magma intrusion.

State media also reported that the lava had reached Grindavik's defensive walls. No injuries have been reported.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.