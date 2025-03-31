Several students at Alabama school injured when tornado-warned storm rips across Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. – A possible tornado endangered students at a school in Dothan, Alabama, on Monday as storms tore across the Southeast.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee, Florida, issued a Tornado Warning for the afternoon storm, referencing that 23 schools could be in its path.

"Students are safe at Dothan Prep," a statement from the Dothan Police Department on Facebook read. "Injuries are being addressed by Dothan Fire. Please wait to get children due to debris in the roads."

There have been five reported minor injuries among the students, according to the City of Dothan Government. Two of these students were transferred to a local hospital for further evaluation.

In addition to the injuries, the school sustained structural damage. Drone video showed serious damage to the roof exposing classrooms to the elements.

At least 3,000 customers were without power in the area as of 4 p.m.

"We are grateful there have not been any serious injuries reported," said Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, who traveled to the school to assess the damage himself. "We are proud of our first responders and utility crews who are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of our residents."

Authorities said the school district had started early dismissal, and buses would not be running for Dothan Preparatory Academy. Officials said parents should make arrangements to pick up their children.