The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Dangerous thunderstorms expected in heartland

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, April 1, 2024, and April Fools' Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Widespread severe weather threat begins Monday

Energy from a powerful storm system that drenched California over Easter weekend is moving into the central U.S., where it will stir up dangerous thunderstorms Monday. The highest risk of severe weather is in a swath that stretches from North Texas to the Midwest. By Tuesday, the highest risk moves east and covers much of Kentucky and parts of Indiana, Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama.

The severe weather outlook for Monday.

(FOX Weather)



Spring snow this week could lead to tricky travel across Northeast, New England

As the storm causing severe weather moves east later this week, it is expected to combine with a low-pressure system moving up the East Coast. This could lead to an early-spring winter storm across the Northeast and New England, which could make for messy travel across the regions.

The snowfall forecast for the Northeast U.S. later this week.

(FOX Weather)



Eclipse 2024 countdown

There is just one week until a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. FOX Weather continues to update its official forecast for April 8th , which shows who has the best chance of having clear skies during the astronomical event.

Don’t forget to use Futureview in the FOX Weather app to track the forecast for the big day.

Watch this

Lawn and garden season has already started for parts of the country. Here are some tips to get your grass and flowers ready for spring.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories we think might interest you.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.