Published

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Dangerous thunderstorms expected in heartland

Start your day with the latest weather news – Energy from a storm system that pounded California over the weekend is moving into the central U.S. Dangerous thunderstorms are expected to develop Monday.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
Weather in America: April 1, 2024

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, April 1, 2024, and April Fools' Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Widespread severe weather threat begins Monday

Energy from a powerful storm system that drenched California over Easter weekend is moving into the central U.S., where it will stir up dangerous thunderstorms Monday. The highest risk of severe weather is in a swath that stretches from North Texas to the Midwest. By Tuesday, the highest risk moves east and covers much of Kentucky and parts of Indiana, Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama.

The severe weather outlook for Monday.
(FOX Weather)

 

Spring snow this week could lead to tricky travel across Northeast, New England

As the storm causing severe weather moves east later this week, it is expected to combine with a low-pressure system moving up the East Coast. This could lead to an early-spring winter storm across the Northeast and New England, which could make for messy travel across the regions.

The snowfall forecast for the Northeast U.S. later this week.
(FOX Weather)

 

Eclipse 2024 countdown

There is just one week until a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. FOX Weather continues to update its official forecast for April 8th, which shows who has the best chance of having clear skies during the astronomical event.

Don’t forget to use Futureview in the FOX Weather app to track the forecast for the big day.

5 freebies across US inspired by April 8th's total solar eclipse

Watch this

Lawn and garden season has already started for parts of the country. Here are some tips to get your grass and flowers ready for spring.

Prepping your lawn, garden for spring

