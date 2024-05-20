Chicago among millions on alert for storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail on Monday

Millions of people from the Plains to the Midwest will be on alert for powerful thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and possible tornadoes on Monday, one day after the second derecho in a week blasted through Kansas and Missouri with 100-mph wind gusts and baseball-sized hail.

The highest threat of severe weather will be found across portions of the Plains on Monday, but the potential for powerful storms will also have people in cities like Chicago, Milwaukee and Des Moines in Iowa on alert.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center says that similar to Sunday, a trough is expected to move around a dip in the jet stream and will allow for strong to severe thunderstorms to develop on Monday.

And those storms could be in more clusters, which would increase the coverage of severe thunderstorms.

WATCH VS. WARNING: HERE ARE THE DIFFERENCES BETWEEN THESE WEATHER TERMS THAT COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE

Monday's severe weather threat

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Monday, May 20, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Monday’s severe weather threat stretches from Wyoming to the Great Lakes, but NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has highlighted two areas of concern where the risk of severe weather is greater.

More than 16 million people have been placed in a Level 2 out of 5 risk on the SPC’s 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

The first Level 2 risk zone stretches across the Plains and includes cities like Cheyenne in Wyoming, Omaha and Lincoln in Nebraska, and Des Moines.

Another Level 2 threat exists across portions of southern Wisconsin, including Milwaukee, and northern Illinois, including Chicago.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

This graphic shows the tornado, damaging wind and hail threat on Monday, May 20, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



However, more than 200,000 people across portions of southwestern Nebraska, northwestern Kansas and northeastern Colorado have been placed in a Level 3 out of 5 risk.

Some tornadoes will be possible within the thunderstorms that develop on Monday, but forecasters say they’re more concerned about the risk of damaging wind gusts and large hail.

EARLY MEMORIAL DAY FORECAST SHOWS WHICH PARTS OF US WILL LIKELY HAVE THE BEST WEATHER

Tuesday's severe weather threat

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



The multiday severe weather threat will continue into Tuesday and includes a much larger area of the U.S. than with previous days.

Tens of millions of people from Texas to the Great Lakes will be at risk of seeing strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday, but the SPC is zoning in on parts of the Midwest where the threat is much higher.

Nearly 12 million people from Missouri to Wisconsin are in a Level 3 out of 5 risk on Tuesday, which includes Kansas City in Missouri, Des Moines in Iowa, Peoria in Illinois and La Crosse in Wisconsin.

The Level 2 risk includes nearly 31 million people in cities like Chicago, Milwaukee, and Oklahoma City and Tulsa in Oklahoma.

Damaging wind gusts, large hail and possible tornadoes are again going to be the main threats from thunderstorms that develop across the region on Tuesday.

HOUSTON METRO ROCKED BY 100 MPH DERECHO THAT LEFT 7 DEAD AND OVER 1 MILLION WITHOUT POWER

It’s still several days out, and some changes to the forecast are likely, but the FOX Forecast Center said it expects ingredients will be in place for storms on Wednesday and Thursday in the threat zones below.