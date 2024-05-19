Central US braces for potential derecho packed with 'extreme' 100+ mph wind gusts, baseball-sized hail

The central U.S. is bracing for what could be a potentially dangerous end to the weekend as forecasters track the threat of severe weather on Sunday, including the potential for a derecho that could sweep across portions of Kansas and Oklahoma with destructive wind gusts higher than 100 mph and baseball-sized hail.

This comes on the heels of another deadly derecho that barreled across Texas and Louisiana on Thursday, blasting the Houston metro rea with winds up to 100 mph that left at least seven people dead and more than 1 million customers without power.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

Sunday marks the beginning of a multiday, multistate severe weather threat that is expected to impact millions of people from the Plains to the Midwest through at least Tuesday, although the threat of severe weather will continue in the central U.S. through at least the middle of this upcoming workweek.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat in the central U.S. and Midwest through Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) increased the severe weather threat on Sunday and is focusing on central Kansas, where the threat of destructive wind gusts and large hail is highest.

The threat will expand to the east Monday and Tuesday, putting tens of millions of people in the Plains and Midwest at risk of seeing extreme weather.

Potential derecho could blast central US today

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

The SPC said severe thunderstorms are expected to fire up across portions of Kansas and Oklahoma starting in the late afternoon and lasting into the evening hours, which includes the potential for a derecho.

"Destructive wind swaths of 80-100 mph may occur, with localized extreme wind gusts exceeding 100 mph possible," the SPC said in its forecast discussion. "Very large hail and a few tornadoes are also anticipated."

Because of the threat, the SPC placed nearly 570,000 people in Kansas in a Level 4 out of 5 risk on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

This includes Dodge City, Great Bend, Salina and areas just to the north of Wichita.

The severe weather threat isn’t limited to those areas, however.

The SPC also placed about 850,000 people in Kansas and portions of northwestern Oklahoma in a Level 3 out of 5 risk.

This threat includes Topeka, Wichita and Hays in Kansas, as well as Woodward in Oklahoma.

This graphic shows the severe weather threats on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

Life-threatening lightning, tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail will all be possible from any severe thunderstorms that develop in the region on Sunday.

And while there is a tornado threat across portions of Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska, forecasters said they're much more concerned for the threat of destructive wind gusts and baseball-sized hail.

This graphic shows the damaging wind threat in the central U.S. on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

The SPC said there is a higher risk on Sunday for the development of supercell thunderstorms that could form into a bow echo as they sweep across the region.

"Now, we’ll watch for the damaging winds," FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera said. "And when we’re talking damaging winds, you’re talking wind gusts 75 mph or greater. You think of sustained winds from a hurricane are 74 mph. These are gusts, but a gust that quick and that fast at 75 mph or greater can still do some damage."

And some of these thunderstorms on Sunday could produce wind gusts as strong as a Category 2 hurricane.

The SPC said there could be swaths of 80-100 mph wind gusts, with localized areas reaching gusts higher than 100 mph.