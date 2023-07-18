Search
Canadian wildfire smoke invades US with 62 million under Air Quality alerts from the Northeast to Atlanta

The bulk of wildfire smoke has spread to the eastern half of the U.S., which is where a majority of the air quality alerts will remain in effect through at least Tuesday night, including Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Canadian wildfire smoke spreads to East Coast

Wildfire smoke has infiltrated the eastern half of the U.S., and air quality is now on the minds of millions of Americans once again. Air Quality Alerts are up for multiple states, and we'll likely see additional alerts issued throughout the week.

Over 60 million Americans across the U.S. awoke to air quality alerts Tuesday as smoke from wildfires burning across Canada continues to fill the sky, leading to potential health hazards.

"Unhealthy" air quality levels were reported across parts of the West over the weekend, and as the smoke pushed off to the east at the start of the workweek, places like Boston also began to see a haze in the sky.

US AIR QUALITY MAP

More than 62 million under air quality alerts Tuesday

A hazy Boston skyline is seen in this image. Smoke from wildfires burning in Canada continues to billow into the U.S.

(Peter Payack via Storyful)

Air quality alerts remain in effect across portions of the West and Midwest, including most of eastern Montana, most of eastern Nebraska and portions of northwestern Minnesota.

However, the bulk of wildfire smoke has spread to the eastern half of the U.S., which is where a majority of the air quality alerts will remain in effect through at least Tuesday night.

Millions of Americans across the Northeast and New England could see potential health hazards from the smoke.

SEE EERIE ORANGE SKIES OVER NEW YORK CITY AS CANADIAN WILDFIRE SMOKE BLANKETS NORTHEAST

Smoke from wildfires burning in Canada led to a beautiful, hazy sunrise above Ontario's Lake Erie on Monday, July 17, 2023. 00:44

Watch: Red sun rises above Lake Erie

Smoke from wildfires burning in Canada led to a beautiful, hazy sunrise above Ontario's Lake Erie on Monday, July 17, 2023.

Major cities across the region that are most at risk include Detroit and Chicago, but also along the Interstate 95 corridor from New Jersey to Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington.

New York City is not included in the air quality alerts. However, areas around the Big Apple are included.

To the south, air quality alerts are in effect in Nashville and the Atlanta metro.

MARS OR MANHATTAN? WILDFIRE SMOKE DRAWS COMPARISONS TO RED PLANET

Current air quality alerts across the eastern half of the U.S. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

(FOX Weather)

Where is the air quality bad right now?

The eastern half of the U.S. is where the worst air quality levels have been reported since Tuesday morning.

"Moderate" levels have seemed to dominate the skies from the Northeast to the mid-Atlantic and into the Southeast.

Current air quality levels in the eastern U.S. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
(FOX Weather)

 

However, "unhealthy" air quality is being reported in New Hampshire, as well as portions of Virginia, the Carolinas and Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama. 

The Air Quality Index (AQI) ranges from 0 to 500, with smaller values indicating cleaner air and any readings above 300 being hazardous.

No orange sky repeat for Northeast, New York City from June

  • Orange skies caused by wildfire smoke from Canada are seen over Times Square in New York City on June 7, 2023.
    Orange skies caused by wildfire smoke from Canada are seen over Times Square in New York City on June 7, 2023. (Pam Ng)

  • Air quality hit harmful levels across eastern US from Canada's wildfires
    Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people. (Ezio Cairoli)

  • Air quality hit harmful levels across eastern US from Canada's wildfires
    Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people. (Ezio Cairoli)

  • Air quality hit harmful levels across eastern US from Canada's wildfires
    Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people. (Ezio Cairoli)

  • Air quality hit harmful levels across eastern US from Canada's wildfires
    Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people. (Ezio Cairoli)

  • Air quality hit harmful levels across eastern US from Canada's wildfires
    Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people. (Ezio Cairoli)

  • Air quality hit harmful levels across eastern US from Canada's wildfires
    Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people. (Ezio Cairoli)

  • Washington DC wildfire smoke
    A cyclist rides under a blanket of haze partially obscuring the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on June 8, 2023.  (Mandel NGAN / AFP)

    WASHINGTON, DC- JUNE 07: Tourists visit the Lincoln Memorial under hazy skies caused by Canadian wildfires on June 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. Air quality levels remain in red for most of the East Coast due to smoke from wildfires that have been burning in Canada for weeks. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) ( )

    WASHINGTON, DC- JUNE 07: Tourists visit the World War II Memorial under hazy skies caused by Canadian wildfires on June 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. Air quality levels remain in red for most of the East Coast due to smoke from wildfires that have been burning in Canada for weeks. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) ( )

    WASHINGTON, DC- JUNE 07: Hazy skies are seen over Arlington, VA as people are seen near the Potomac River on Wednesday June 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. Smoke from wildfires in Canada have darkened the skies and effected the air quality in some of the United States. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images) ( )

  • Air quality hit harmful levels across eastern US from Canada's wildfires
    Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people. (Ezio Cairoli)

  • A photo showing the orange sky from wildfire smoke at Spring Lake park in South Plainfield, New Jersey on June 7, 2023.
    A photo showing the orange sky from wildfire smoke at Spring Lake park in South Plainfield, New Jersey on June 7, 2023. (Image credit: @hurricaneville/Twitter) ( )

  • Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blows South Creating Hazy Conditions On Large Swath Of Eastern U.S.
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 7:  Traffic goes over the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge as smoke from Canadian wildfires casts a haze over the area on June 7, 2023 in New York City. Air pollution alerts were issued across the United States due to smoke from wildfires that have been burning in Canada for weeks. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

  • Smoke in New York City
      ( )

  • Smoke in New York City
      ( )

  • Smokey Sunrise in New York City
    JERSEY CITY, NJ - JUNE 7: Smoke continues to shroud the sun as it rises behind the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on  June 7, 2023, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Gary Hershorn)

  • Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blows South Creating Hazy Conditions On East Coast
    The Statue of Liberty stands shrouded in a reddish haze as a result of Canadian wildfires on June 06, 2023 in New York City. Over 100 wildfires are burning in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia and Quebec resulting in air quality health alerts for the Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York and Western New York. (Spencer Platt)

  • CANADA-ENVIRONMENT-FIRE
    A child stands on the shore before the New York city skyline and east river shrouded in smoke, in Brooklyn on June 6, 2023. (ED JONES/AFP)

  • Canadian wildfire smoke creates unhealthy air quality in NYC
    The Downtown Manhattan skyline stands shrouded in a reddish haze as a result of Canadian wildfires on June 06, 2023 in New York City. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency)

  • Canadian wildfire smoke creates unhealthy air quality in NYC
    The Downtown Manhattan skyline stands shrouded in a reddish haze as a result of Canadian wildfires on June 06, 2023 in New York City. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency)

  • A view of orange haze illuminated the skies across the East on Tuesday morning as wildfire smoke from Canada spread across the East in New York, United States on June 6, 2023.
    A view of orange haze illuminated the skies across the East on Tuesday morning as wildfire smoke from Canada spread across the East in New York, United States on June 6, 2023. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency)

While cities in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic will likely see smoke from the wildfires on Tuesday, it will not be anything like what cities like New York City and Washington experienced in June when the sky turned an eerie orange color.

On June 7, thick smoke from Canadian wildfires led to the worst air quality on record for New York City.

Images taken from New York showed strange scenes that looked like a science-fiction movie with the sky an apocalyptic orange.

Smoke from wildfires burning in Canada billowed into Boston on Monday, and video from the area shows the skyline covered in a smoky haze. 00:29

Watch: Smoky haze fills the sky above Boston

Smoke from wildfires burning in Canada billowed into Boston on Monday, and video from the area shows the skyline covered in a smoky haze.

Millions of people were forced to stay indoors, and even Major League Baseball officials opted to postpone games.

People visiting many of the monuments in Washington, as well as national park rangers, were also seen wearing masks to protect themselves from the harmful effects of the wildfire smoke back in June.

