Canadian wildfire smoke invades US with 62 million under Air Quality alerts from the Northeast to Atlanta
The bulk of wildfire smoke has spread to the eastern half of the U.S., which is where a majority of the air quality alerts will remain in effect through at least Tuesday night, including Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington.
Wildfire smoke has infiltrated the eastern half of the U.S., and air quality is now on the minds of millions of Americans once again. Air Quality Alerts are up for multiple states, and we'll likely see additional alerts issued throughout the week.
Current air quality alerts across the eastern half of the U.S. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Where is the air quality bad right now?
The eastern half of the U.S. is where the worst air quality levels have been reported since Tuesday morning.
"Moderate" levels have seemed to dominate the skies from the Northeast to the mid-Atlantic and into the Southeast.
However, "unhealthy" air quality is being reported in New Hampshire, as well as portions of Virginia, the Carolinas and Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) ranges from 0 to 500, with smaller values indicating cleaner air and any readings above 300 being hazardous.
No orange sky repeat for Northeast, New York City from June
Orange skies caused by wildfire smoke from Canada are seen over Times Square in New York City on June 7, 2023.
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
A cyclist rides under a blanket of haze partially obscuring the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on June 8, 2023.
WASHINGTON, DC- JUNE 07: Tourists visit the Lincoln Memorial under hazy skies caused by Canadian wildfires on June 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. Air quality levels remain in red for most of the East Coast due to smoke from wildfires that have been burning in Canada for weeks. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC- JUNE 07: Tourists visit the World War II Memorial under hazy skies caused by Canadian wildfires on June 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. Air quality levels remain in red for most of the East Coast due to smoke from wildfires that have been burning in Canada for weeks. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC- JUNE 07: Hazy skies are seen over Arlington, VA as people are seen near the Potomac River on Wednesday June 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. Smoke from wildfires in Canada have darkened the skies and effected the air quality in some of the United States. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
A photo showing the orange sky from wildfire smoke at Spring Lake park in South Plainfield, New Jersey on June 7, 2023. (Image credit: @hurricaneville/Twitter)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 7: Traffic goes over the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge as smoke from Canadian wildfires casts a haze over the area on June 7, 2023 in New York City. Air pollution alerts were issued across the United States due to smoke from wildfires that have been burning in Canada for weeks.
JERSEY CITY, NJ - JUNE 7: Smoke continues to shroud the sun as it rises behind the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on June 7, 2023, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.
The Statue of Liberty stands shrouded in a reddish haze as a result of Canadian wildfires on June 06, 2023 in New York City. Over 100 wildfires are burning in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia and Quebec resulting in air quality health alerts for the Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York and Western New York.
A child stands on the shore before the New York city skyline and east river shrouded in smoke, in Brooklyn on June 6, 2023.
The Downtown Manhattan skyline stands shrouded in a reddish haze as a result of Canadian wildfires on June 06, 2023 in New York City.
A view of orange haze illuminated the skies across the East on Tuesday morning as wildfire smoke from Canada spread across the East in New York, United States on June 6, 2023.
While cities in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic will likely see smoke from the wildfires on Tuesday, it will not be anything like what cities like New York City and Washington experienced in June when the sky turned an eerie orange color.
On June 7, thick smoke from Canadian wildfires led to the worst air quality on record for New York City.
Images taken from New York showed strange scenes that looked like a science-fiction movie with the sky an apocalyptic orange.