As Helene makes landfall, new area to watch emerges in Caribbean

In the midst of Hurricane Helene's assault on Florida on Thursday and the formation of Tropical Storm Isaac in the North Atlantic on Wednesday, the tropics are showing no signs of stopping.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a new area of possible tropical development in the western Caribbean. This is the fourth area of tropical activity being monitored in the Atlantic.

The NHC said this area of low pressure has a low chance of development within the next seven days, but environmental conditions could be favorable for the slow development of the system.

Other Atlantic tropical activity to watch

Out in the Central Atlantic, Invest 98L is likely to become the next named system – Juliet. Odds of development remain high, with a 90% chance of formation in the next 48 hours.

Showers and storms associated with the low-pressure system continue to organize several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, NHC said.

Hurricane Helene, now a major Category 3 Hurricane, is anticipated to make landfall Thursday night on Florida's western coast. More than 100,000 Floridians are without power as the storm gets closer to the coast and mandatory evacuation orders were issued in several counties in Florida's Big Bend region.

Tropical Storm Isaac remains over the Northern Atlantic and is forecast to intensify into a hurricane by Saturday. On its current path, Isaac will not hit land, the NHS said.