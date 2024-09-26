Search
Tropical Storm Joyce forms in Atlantic

This newly formed tropical storm comes as the National Hurricane Center continues to track Helene and Hurricane Isaac.

By Brian Donegan
What's the difference between a tropical depression, tropical storm and hurricane?

Tropical Storm Joyce has formed in the eastern tropical Atlantic several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

This newly formed tropical storm comes as the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to track Helene and Hurricane Isaac. It became the 10th named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

Where is Tropical Storm Joyce?

Tropical Storm Joyce is spinning over the open waters of the tropical Atlantic Ocean over 1,300 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

FOX Weather is your Hurricane HQ.

What is the forecast for Tropical Storm Joyce?

According to the NHC, Tropical Storm Joyce is forecast to move westward to west-northwestward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

