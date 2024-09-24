Tropical Storm Isaac forms in far Atlantic, heads in direction of Europe

Tropical Storm Isaac formed in the Atlantic on Wednesday, becoming the ninth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a tropical disturbance, about 700 miles east of Bermuda, became concentrated enough for the invest to become classified as a cyclone.

Upper-level winds are not expected to hinder additional organization over the next 3 days, meaning the tropical storm could approach hurricane status while safely traversing the North Atlantic.

By the end of the forecast period, cooler sea surface temperatures and shear are expected to hinder strengthening as the system heads in the general direction of Europe.

Latest information on Tropical Storm Isaac's location.

Will Europe see impacts from the cyclone?

Moisture from what will be the remnants of Isaac will affect Western Europe next week; however, significant impacts are not anticipated.

Atmospheric conditions are expected to remain too hostile for any significant energy to make its way to countries such as Spain and Portugal.

The most significant impacts could be swells that should reach the Azores by the weekend.

The islands, which are more than 900 miles off the coast of Portugal, will see the remnants first before mainland Europe.

The NHC is also tracking Helene, which poses a significant threat to the U.S. along the Gulf Coast, and Invest 98L, which is located harmlessly in the eastern Atlantic.