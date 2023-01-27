Arctic front to dump weekend snow from Rockies to Midwest, including Chicago and Milwaukee

An arctic front plowing across the northern tier of the U.S. through the weekend will be accompanied by a burst of snow from the northern Rockies and Plains to the Upper Midwest.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been hoisted across much of the northern Rockies, while a stripe of winter weather alerts also extends eastward into parts of the northern Plains and upper Mississippi Valley.

In southeastern Wyoming, a Blizzard Warning is in effect until Friday evening for the North Snowy Range Foothills, including the Interstate 80 corridor between Laramie and Rawlins. Several inches of additional snow will overlap with wind gusts to 70 mph, resulting in extremely dangerous or impossible travel conditions due to the combination of icy, snow-packed roads and near-zero visibility caused by falling and blowing snow.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Winter weather alerts are in effect from the northern Rockies and Plains to the Upper Midwest.

(FOX Weather)



Along the leading edge of the arctic air moving south out of Canada, heavy snow will pile up across the northern Rockies on Friday and Saturday. Between 1 and 2 feet of snowfall is expected through Saturday, including at Yellowstone National Park. As much as 2 to 4 feet of snow is possible in the region's highest mountains, including the Teton Range in northwestern Wyoming to the south of Yellowstone.

"Particularly across the northern Rockies, this is where this is going to be really significant," FOX Weather meteorologist Ian Oliver said. "What a fantastic ski weekend you have coming up here … 2 to 3 feet of snow in some of those areas."

MONTANA ANIMAL SHELTER REOPENS 7 MONTHS AFTER YELLOWSTONE'S HISTORIC FLOODS

Snowfall forecast for the northern Rockies and Plains.

(FOX Weather)



East of the Rockies, a weak area of low pressure is expected to develop along the arctic front late Friday, and it will bring disruptive snowfall from Friday night into Saturday morning across western and southern South Dakota, northern Nebraska, southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. A band of 5- to 8-inch snow totals is possible from Valentine in Nebraska to Sioux City in Iowa.

During the day Saturday, that band of heavier snowfall will swing eastward through the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes, where a few inches of snow is expected for cities such as Des Moines in Iowa, Chicago, Milwaukee and Detroit.

HOW MUCH SNOW DOES YOUR CITY NORMALLY GET IN A YEAR?

Snowfall forecast for the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes.

(FOX Weather)



Any locations that pick up accumulating snow from this system will likely see it stick around for a while as temperatures plummet in the wake of the arctic front. Some of the coldest air seen in the U.S. since December will invade the Plains and Midwest, and bitterly cold air will likely remain entrenched over the central states throughout much of next week.

"For most folks, it's going to be the cold that follows all of this snow that's going to be the biggest deal," Oliver said.