Weather News
Active winter pattern to bring even more snow to the Northeast, causing potential travel disruptions

Even with lower totals expected from this system, it will contribute to the existing surplus and likely lead to travel disruptions at the start of the week.

By Olivia Stephens Source FOX Weather
An active, wintry pattern is quickly returning to parts of New England and the Northeast, with the system forecast to move through Tuesday into Wednesday morning. While snow totals are expected to be generally light, it will contribute to the existing surplus and likely lead to travel disruptions to start the week.

After a brief break, an active, wintry pattern is quickly returning to parts of New England and the Northeast, and it could create travel disruptions in much of the region.

This winter season has already brought above-average snowfall to the area and although snow totals are expected to be generally light, the next system will move in Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

This follows multiple recent storms that have already dropped significant snowfall, even breaking records in some areas. Cities such as New York City, Syracuse and Boston are all sitting above average for the season.

WINTER WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT ACROSS NEW ENGLAND AS CLIPPER DELIVERS SNOW TO BOSTON

Just last weekend, a fast-moving clipper system added more snow to the region, which was still recovering from a massive storm that stretched 2,300 miles across the country in late January, affecting millions of Americans.

HISTORIC WINTER STORM KILLS OVER 80, IMPACTS MILLIONS ACROSS MORE THAN 40 STATES

Bitter temperatures have made it difficult for the snow to melt.

  A resident clears snow surrounding a vehicle in Somerville, Massachusetts, US, on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.
    A resident clears snow surrounding a vehicle in Somerville, Massachusetts, US, on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.

  BOSTON, MA - January 26: Snow banks in front of Boston City Hall on January 26, 2026.
    BOSTON, MA - January 26: Snow banks in front of Boston City Hall on January 26, 2026.

  BOSTON, MA - January 29: Commuters board an MBTA bus on January 29, 2026, climbing over snow piled along the curb after storms earlier in the week dumped heavy snowfall across the region.
    BOSTON, MA - January 29: Commuters board an MBTA bus on January 29, 2026, climbing over snow piled along the curb after storms earlier in the week dumped heavy snowfall across the region.

  HOBOKEN, NJ - JANUARY 26: A person jogs along a snow-covered walkway in front of the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on January 26, 2026, in Hoboken, New Jersey.
    HOBOKEN, NJ - JANUARY 26: A person jogs along a snow-covered walkway in front of the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on January 26, 2026, in Hoboken, New Jersey.

  A man clears newly fallen snow with a snowblower on Winter Street in Montpelier, Vermont, after a major winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow on the capital of Vermont on Jan. 26, 2026.
    A man clears newly fallen snow with a snowblower on Winter Street in Montpelier, Vermont, after a major winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow on the capital of Vermont on Jan. 26, 2026.

NORTHEAST BRACES FOR DANGEROUS, COLDEST WEEKEND OF THE WINTER AHEAD OF HIGHLY ANTICIPATED WARM UP

On Monday afternoon, beginning across the northern Great Lakes, warmer air near the surface is expected to create conditions for freezing rain and sleet through Monday evening.

From there, the area of low pressure quickly accelerates south of Canada and sweeps through New England and the Northeast by Tuesday evening.

Much of New England will see less than an inch of snow, but areas such as Bangor, Maine, and Watertown, New York, could get 3 to 5 inches.

The FOX Forecast Center said some light lake-effect snow could set up across Lake Erie and Lake Ontario; however, it looks to be a less impactful event.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

While forecast models are showing snow totals will generally be on the lighter side, there is some disagreement about where the heaviest snow will set up, with higher elevations in New England possibly seeing more beneficial snow through Wednesday.

