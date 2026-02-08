Active winter pattern to bring even more snow to the Northeast, causing potential travel disruptions

After a brief break, an active, wintry pattern is quickly returning to parts of New England and the Northeast, and it could create travel disruptions in much of the region.

This winter season has already brought above-average snowfall to the area and although snow totals are expected to be generally light, the next system will move in Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

This follows multiple recent storms that have already dropped significant snowfall, even breaking records in some areas. Cities such as New York City, Syracuse and Boston are all sitting above average for the season.

Just last weekend, a fast-moving clipper system added more snow to the region, which was still recovering from a massive storm that stretched 2,300 miles across the country in late January, affecting millions of Americans.

Bitter temperatures have made it difficult for the snow to melt.

Even with lower totals expected from this system, it will contribute to the existing surplus and likely lead to travel disruptions at the start of the week.

On Monday afternoon, beginning across the northern Great Lakes, warmer air near the surface is expected to create conditions for freezing rain and sleet through Monday evening.

From there, the area of low pressure quickly accelerates south of Canada and sweeps through New England and the Northeast by Tuesday evening.

Much of New England will see less than an inch of snow, but areas such as Bangor, Maine, and Watertown, New York, could get 3 to 5 inches.

The FOX Forecast Center said some light lake-effect snow could set up across Lake Erie and Lake Ontario; however, it looks to be a less impactful event.

While forecast models are showing snow totals will generally be on the lighter side, there is some disagreement about where the heaviest snow will set up, with higher elevations in New England possibly seeing more beneficial snow through Wednesday.