Watch: Drone footage shows caved-in roofs after lake-effect snowstorm wreaks havoc in New York

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – Days of concentrated lake-effect snow resulted in feet of fresh powder being dumped on several counties in upstate New York. That was enough snow to collapse the roofs of several buildings in Oneida and Oswego counties.

Drone video from Corbin Pritchard shows a collapsed barn in Taberg, in Oneida County, and a partially collapsed bowling alley in Camden, as well as damage at the International Wire building in Williamstown.

Point Rock, New York, received almost 60 inches of snow from this past Sunday to Thursday, based on data from the National Weather Service in Binghamton.

Crews from the Taberg Volunteer Fire Company said they responded to 26 calls for service, including 15 on Wednesday alone.

Lake-effect snow totals in New York

The fire department reported that an unspecified number of animals died in the barn collapse.

"Unfortunately sometimes mother nature gets the best of us and it takes a community to get through it," read a post on their social media.

The drone video from Wednesday also showed teams of people with shovels on roofs clearing snow in an attempt to prevent further damage to the community.

Vienna, New York received more than 54 inches of snow from lake-effect snow off Lake Ontario, which is about 23% covered in ice, according to the NOAA. More exposed water on the Great Lakes generally means higher totals from lake-effect snow.

A few scattered snow showers are expected in the area Thursday evening as the lake-effect snow event winds down.