It’s beginning to look a lot like spring? Above-average temps could bring record-warm Christmas to Lower 48

When we think of Christmas, we often picture frigid temperatures and snow — even in warmer states that don’t typically see much of either. But this year, it truly is beginning to look a lot like spring.

A large ridge of high pressure will settle over the Central U.S. causing nearly 280 million Americans to experience above-average temperatures through Christmas, as the warmer weather pattern persists across much of the Lower 48. More than 40 cities across 12 states are poised to reach their warmest Christmas on record this Thursday.

Monday kicks off the holiday week with the bulk of the heat focused across the West, with cities like Denver and Phoenix flirting between temperatures in the 70s and 80s. This is more than 20 to 30 degrees above average for late December.

By Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the record warmth will spread across the Central Plains, impacting dozens of states from Idaho and Illinois and down into Texas.

Highs will likely be in the 70s to 80s, stretching from Arizona through Texas and Oklahoma, with over 40 locations having the potential to reach record high temperatures through Christmas Day and some to reach the top-10 warmest December day territory as well.

Specifically, cities such as Tulsa, Oklahoma City and several locations in Texas could see record high temperatures. Oklahoma City, in particular, may also record its seventh-warmest day in December, with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, throughout this holiday week, more than 100 record highs will be challenged, including at least six that are over 100 years old for Christmas. The warm weather pattern will continue after the holiday, too, with the core of the warmth centered over the Central U.S. still.