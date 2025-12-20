Christmas weather outlook: Nice with a touch of naughty across the U.S.

No Christmas traveler has a more important load than Santa Claus.

Traversing the world by flying a sleigh in one day isn't recommended, but if you dare attempt, understanding the weather is essential.

In anticipation of the big holiday, the FOX Forecast Center compiled a list, and they're checking it twice. Naughty, nice or somewhere in between; here's what to expect across the US for Christmas.

This graphic displays a national forecast outlook in the US on Christmas day.

(FOX Weather)



SOUTHWEST: NAUGHTY

One region that looks to remain wet and active is the Southwest, which is why the forecast is NAUGHTY.

Rain is expected to move down the coast through Central and Southern California into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, significantly impacting holiday travel along the I-5 corridor. Current forecasts call for 3–5 inches of rain in the Los Angeles metro area. If Los Angeles receives over 3.82 inches, it would mark the wettest two-day Christmas Eve/Day period on record.

This graphic displays the Christmas day forecast in the Southwest.

(FOX Weather)



Rounds of moisture are expected to funnel through portions of California and the Intermountain West. This could increase the risk of flooding and bring snow to the mountains of the Sierras and Rockies late into the Christmas week.

NORTHWEST: NICE

While the Northwest forecast is tagged as NICE, that’s relative to what the region has been experiencing. A few showers are expected, which is normal for this time of year, but it won’t be a washout.

Rain showers are possible in areas like Seattle and Portland into Christmas Day, with some light mountain snow as well. Because the precipitation is not intense, travel impacts should be minimal.

This graphic displays the Christmas day forecast in the Northwest.

(FOX Weather)



Of course, the forecast could still change since we’re about a week out from the holiday. Conditions may continue to evolve, so continue to check in with FOX Weather.

SOUTHEAST: NICE

With a large ridge of high pressure settling over the central portions of the Lower 48, much of the Southeast will remain quiet with no significant weather expected through Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

This graphic displays the Christmas day forecast in the Southeast.

(FOX Weather)



At this time, the forecast is being tagged as NICE, with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s through Christmas Eve. Christmas Day will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds, with mild temperatures reaching the 70s. A few record high temperatures may even be possible.

NORTHEAST: CHECKING IT TWICE

One region that still carries some uncertainty in the forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is the Northeast, along with portions of the Great Lakes.

This graphic displays the Christmas day forecast in the Northeast.

(FOX Weather)



For that reason, we are CHECKING IT TWICE as we wait for greater consistency in longer-range forecast models. At this point, it appears possible that a storm system could ride along the northern edge of the high pressure ridge over the central U.S., and move into the Great Lakes and Northeast by Christmas Day or the following day, according to the FOX Forecast Center. While the forecast remains unclear, the system could bring a mix of snow and rain to the region, so a white Christmas is still in the cards.

MIDWEST: NICE

Overall, the Midwest looks pretty NICE heading into Christmas Day, especially compared to the past few weeks. While snow or rain showers are possible, conditions should remain generally quiet for those traveling to see family and friends.

This graphic displays the Christmas day forecast in the Midwest.

(FOX Weather)



Temperatures will stay slightly above average, with lows in the 20s across the Dakotas and Minnesota. Highs on Christmas Day are expected in the 30s and 40s across the Plains and Midwest, about 5-15 degrees above average for this time of year.

SOUTHERN PLAINS: NICE

The Southern Plains will likely remain under a large ridge of high pressure through Christmas Day. While that may sound concerning, it’s actually why the forecast is being tagged as NICE.

This graphic displays the Christmas day forecast in the Plains.

(FOX Weather)



High pressure brings sinking air, which limits the chance of rain across the region. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm, running 10 to 20 degrees above average. Highs on Christmas Day could reach the 70s and low 80s from Oklahoma City through Houston. There will likely be record highs early Christmas week in this region and may persist into Christmas day. This includes major cities such as Kansas City and Oklahoma City. This could be some of the warmest Christmas Day temperatures ever on record for over 25 locations.