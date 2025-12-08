Search
Christmas is almost here. What areas will see a White Christmas?

With 40% of the country already covered in snow, some areas are certain to experience a White Christmas.

By Alexandra Myers Source FOX Weather
FACE FULL OF SNOW: A hilarious & unlucky moment as a poor woman waiting for a hot beverage is covered in snow.

Chicago walloped by historic snow

Winter has started off with a bang, with much of the U.S. experiencing significant winter storms.

Since the start of meteorological winter on Dec. 1, many locations across the Midwest and Northeast are seeing their snowiest start to the season in decades.

MORE SNOW STRETCHES AS FAR SOUTH AS NORTH CAROLINA, VIRGINIA AMID WINTER STORM WARNING ISSUED IN MID-ATLANTIC

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the Midwest is more than 400% above its average snowfall, with some locations receiving nearly two feet more snow than normal. This includes areas like Chicago, which has received about 12 inches above average. South Bend is also having its second-snowiest start in 35 years, with roughly 23 inches so far.

Major ski resorts in the Northeast have even opened earlier than usual to take advantage of the abundant snowfall.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 17: Charles Nuttal, dressed as Santa Claus wearing a mask, waves while waiting for people in front of Christmas Trees covered in Snow at Bank of America Winter Village in Bryant Park on December 17, 2020 in New York City. 

(Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images / Getty Images)

These aren’t the only areas that have seen snow this season. The Mid-Atlantic experienced its first snowfall of the season during the first week of December, while a strong storm system recently produced heavy snow across the Northern Rockies.

It was reported that on Dec. 3 about 40% of the county was covered in snow. 

And with Christmas just around the corner, some areas are almost certain to enjoy a snowy holiday season.

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - 2024/01/21: The main street decorated with Christmas lights in winter in downtown Leavenworth in Chelan County, Eastern Washington State, USA. 

(Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Historically, if you are looking to experience a White Christmas, it is best to head to the high terrain across the Rockies and the West, where snowfall typically begins in October and does not melt until late spring. 

The lower temperatures at higher elevations are more likely to produce snow rather than rain and the snow stays since temperatures often remain below freezing.

Another great location is the Upper Midwest. In the past, a White Christmas has been very likely in northern Minnesota and parts of northern Michigan due to the consistently cold temperatures and frequent snowstorms in December.

These areas are also known to have snow earlier in the season too. 

Groves of Christmas trees, Balsam Fir, Fraser Fir, and some Concolors, stand in a snow covered field at the Beverly Tree Farm in Beverly, Massachusetts, on December 5, 2019. - The trees sell for $100, and customers cut them down for use as Christmas trees. All profits from the sales are given to charity. The trees take 6 to 12 years to mature. The farm has over 16,000 trees. 

(JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Northern New England such as Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire have historically seen a White Christmas as well. 

With the cold climate and frequent winter storms coming from the Atlantic and Canada, these areas are consistently covered in snow during the winter months. Plus, the mountainous terrain and higher altitude help snow accumulate and stick around for the season. 

ROUNDS OF FAST-MOVING CLIPPERS BLAST MILLIONS ACROSS GREAT LAKES WITH SNOW AS ACTIVE LA NIÑA WINTER RAGES ON

There is a 50-50 chance that the Central and Northern Plains, the Ohio Valley and portions of the Northeast will see a White Christmas too, per the FOX Forecast Center. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 17: A nutcracker in front of a Christmas tree outside News Corporation is covered in snow during a snow storm on December 17, 2020 in New York City.  New York City received 6 to 8 inches of snow in an overnight storm that resulted in local power outages and transportation delays during the first North Eastern storm of the season. The pandemic continues to cause long-term repercussions throughout the tourism and entertainment industries.  

(Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Whatever the weather outcome is, with all the snow that accumulated so far this season, a portion of the U.S. is bound to enjoy a White Christmas. 

