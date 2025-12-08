Christmas is almost here. What areas will see a White Christmas?

Winter has started off with a bang, with much of the U.S. experiencing significant winter storms.

Since the start of meteorological winter on Dec. 1, many locations across the Midwest and Northeast are seeing their snowiest start to the season in decades.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the Midwest is more than 400% above its average snowfall, with some locations receiving nearly two feet more snow than normal. This includes areas like Chicago, which has received about 12 inches above average. South Bend is also having its second-snowiest start in 35 years, with roughly 23 inches so far.

Major ski resorts in the Northeast have even opened earlier than usual to take advantage of the abundant snowfall.

These aren’t the only areas that have seen snow this season. The Mid-Atlantic experienced its first snowfall of the season during the first week of December, while a strong storm system recently produced heavy snow across the Northern Rockies.

It was reported that on Dec. 3 about 40% of the county was covered in snow.

And with Christmas just around the corner, some areas are almost certain to enjoy a snowy holiday season.

Historically, if you are looking to experience a White Christmas, it is best to head to the high terrain across the Rockies and the West, where snowfall typically begins in October and does not melt until late spring.

The lower temperatures at higher elevations are more likely to produce snow rather than rain and the snow stays since temperatures often remain below freezing.

Another great location is the Upper Midwest. In the past, a White Christmas has been very likely in northern Minnesota and parts of northern Michigan due to the consistently cold temperatures and frequent snowstorms in December.

These areas are also known to have snow earlier in the season too.

Northern New England such as Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire have historically seen a White Christmas as well.

With the cold climate and frequent winter storms coming from the Atlantic and Canada, these areas are consistently covered in snow during the winter months. Plus, the mountainous terrain and higher altitude help snow accumulate and stick around for the season.

There is a 50-50 chance that the Central and Northern Plains, the Ohio Valley and portions of the Northeast will see a White Christmas too, per the FOX Forecast Center.

Whatever the weather outcome is, with all the snow that accumulated so far this season, a portion of the U.S. is bound to enjoy a White Christmas.