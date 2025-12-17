Outlook: What are the chances of a white Christmas around the country?

The holiday season arrived packed with intense weather patterns stretching across the country, impacting millions.

From a coast-to-coast storm that kicked off the month of December, a nor’easter that slammed the East Coast, to the bone-chilling temperatures that have gripped the nation, La Niña, although weak, has not given up this season.

next Image 1 of 7

prev next Image 2 of 7

prev next Image 3 of 7

prev next Image 4 of 7

prev next Image 5 of 7

prev next Image 6 of 7

prev Image 7 of 7

So, will the pattern continue to bring snow lovers a white Christmas this year?

The FOX Forecast Center suggests a limited amount of snow coverage is likely across the country.

This is a different scenario than what most of the U.S. has seen over the past few weeks as snow averages were higher than usual in the Midwest and ski resorts in the Northeast opened early due to the abundance. Chicago even got its earliest extensive snow coverage for the start of the season since 2019.

The La Niña winter season has started off with powerful storm systems. The climate pattern typically brings colder conditions, more snow across the Northern Tier and rougher conditions to the Northeast and New England — and the country has seen every bit of it so far.

TRAVEL SNARLED AS FIRST NOR'EASTER OF LA NIÑA WINTER SEASON SLAMS EAST COAST WITH RAIN, ICE AND SNOW

The first nor’easter of La Niña winter brought snow that stretched over 1,500 miles from Missouri to Maine, leaving eight states with over a foot of powder for the first week of December.

Americans were still recovering from the historic post-thanksgiving storm that slammed the nation, so accumulations piled up, bringing many travel concerns from the sky to the roads.

Following that, a disruption in the polar vortex brought on a one-two-punch of arctic blasts that raised safety concerns, as dangerous lows swept across the Midwest and Northeast, causing 150 million Americans to feel below-average temperatures.

D.C. ACTIVATES AN 'EXTREME COLD ALERT' AS A NATIONWIDE ARCTIC BLAST PUTS MILLIONS AT RISK

After an active start to the season, things take a turn for Christmas, as much of the country is unlikely to see snow.

The FOX Forecast Center explains that a white Christmas is defined by having at least one inch of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. Christmas morning.

Historically, much of the Northern Tier of the U.S., such as Northern New England, Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire has had a white Christmas, but this year the outlook is quite different, as the lower 48 is looking at above-average temperatures leading up to and including the holiday itself, according to the Climate Prediction Center.

The FOX Forecast Center uses both the GFS and ECMWF forecast maps for white Christmas outlooks and with the holiday still over a week away, major differences can be seen throughout them. While both models indicate a warmup across the country, snow chances vary, with greater accuracy expected as the holiday nears and the two outlooks potentially coming into better agreement.

However, comparing both maps to the historical outlook, it can be confirmed by both forecasts that a white Christmas is less likely than in past years.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The two maps show certainty of snow for cities such as Minneapolis, Marquette, Burlington, Seattle and Billings, along with other Western regions, while the rest of the two maps disagree on what locations will have likely chances of snow to no chances of snow.

As the holiday nears, more information will become certain between the two outlooks.