Tracking Ian through the mid-Atlantic; impacts from wind and rain expected along I-95 corridor

Sheriff: Weakened levee could flood Sarasota Co. neighborhood

A weakened levee could potentially flood a community in Sarasota County, the sheriff’s office said, though it clarified that the flooding danger is limited to one neighborhood despite a phone alert apparently being sent countywide.

Several residents in the county posted on social media that they received an automated message on their phones early Saturday morning warning of a possible levee break along the Myakka River.

The National Weather Service in Tampa, fielding several tweets from worried residents, sent multiple replies stating there is "no expected change in impacts" to the Myakka River, though "flooding does continue".

But the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says they indeed sent an alert just before 3 a.m. indicating a possible levee break in the Hidden River community. But those signed up for the alerts anywhere in the county likely received the notification.

They clarified on Twitter that the danger is only for homes on the east side of the Hidden River community and no other areas of Sarasota are affected.

“At this time, deputies are working with Sarasota County Fire personnel to go door-to-door and advise residents of potential flooding,” the Sarasota County Sheriff wrote. “Residents are encouraged to consider evacuation.”

The FOX Forecast Center said Ian dropped 19 inches of rain in North Port in just over two days. The river has reached more than 2 feet over major flood stage and just topped its record crest by about an inch. A 14-mile stretch of I-75 is closed near North Port and Englewood due to the river flooding.