Hurricane Ian death toll surpasses 110 as search and recovery operations continue

A resident walks past debris on Pine Island Road following Hurricane Ian in Matlacha Isles, Florida, US, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Research firm Enki Holdings LLC pegs the economic cost of Hurricane Ian at $60 billion to $70 billion, based on damage to homes and infrastructure, as well as the cost of reconstruction and longer-term knock-on effects including the disruption in tourism.
(Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg)
A "No Cars" signs on the damaged Pine Island Road following Hurricane Ian in Matlacha Isles, Florida, US, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Research firm Enki Holdings LLC pegs the economic cost of Hurricane Ian at $60 billion to $70 billion, based on damage to homes and infrastructure, as well as the cost of reconstruction and longer-term knock-on effects including the disruption in tourism. Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Utility crews are seen examining downed power lines and traffic signals in Sarasota, Florida.
(Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)
A family is evacuated from their home near Kissimmee, Florida, by the National Guard on Oct. 1, 2022.
(Katie Byrne)
National Guardsmen talk to eachother as they evacuate people from a flooded neighborhood near Kissimmee, Florida, on Oct. 1, 2022.
(Katie Byrne)
A National Guardsman looks on as a truck travels through floodwaters in a Kissimmee, Florida, neighborhood Oct. 1, 2022.
(Katie Byrne)
Osceola County Firefighters inspect the flooded Good Samaritan Society Village, following Hurricane Ian on September 30, 2022 in Kissimmee, Florida.
(BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP)
In this aerial view, a home burns after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Sanibel, Florida.
(Joe Raedle)
A vehicles wheels peek out of the water after Hurricane Ian passed through on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage.
(Joe Raedle)
In this aerial view, boats sit grounded in a woodland area and along the side of the road after being pushed by rising water from Hurricane Ian near Fort Myers Beach on September 29, 2022 in San Carlos Island, Florida.
(Win McNamee)
In an aerial view, beach sand covers a roadway after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage.
(Joe Raedle)
In an aerial view, boats are piled on top of each other after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage.
(Joe Raedle)
People clear debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida on September 30, 2022.
(GIORGIO VIERA/AFP)
An aerial picture taken on September 30, 2022 shows a destroyed trailer park in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.
(RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP)
An aerial picture taken on September 30, 2022 shows destroyed houses in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.
(RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP)
Part of a destroyed mobile home park is pictured in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida on September 30, 2022.
(GIORGIO VIERA/AFP)
The Salty Crab Bar and Grill sustains heavy damage after Hurricane Ian.
(Salty Crab Bar & Grill)
A destroyed house at San Carlos Maritime Park following Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, US, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
(Eva Marie Uzcategui / Bloomberg)
Homes in Sanbiel, Florida, were inundated with water from Hurricane Ian. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued several from this neighborhood Thursday.
(U.S. Coast Guard)
A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin aircrew from Air Station Miami rescues two people and one dog who were stranded around Sanibel, Florida in the wake of hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022.
((U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Kilbane))
Hurricane Ian flooded areas in Kissimmee, Florida after dropping more than a foot of rain. First responders used air boats to rescue dozens from flooded homes in the Kissimmee area on Sept. 29, 2022. (Image: Brandy Campbell/FOX Weather)
Hurricane Ian flooded areas in Kissimmee, Florida after dropping more than a foot of rain. First responders used air boats to rescue dozens from flooded homes in the Kissimmee area on Sept. 29, 2022. (Image: Brandy Campbell/FOX Weather)
Water was at least waist deep in Orlovista, Florida, on Thursday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office's Emergency Response Team was deployed to help in rescue operations. When the team goes out after a major storm, they ride in a high-water rescue vehicle that can safely drive through giant pools of water and over storm debris.
(Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida)
Water was at least waist deep in Orlovista, Florida, on Thursday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office's Emergency Response Team was deployed to help in rescue operations. When the team goes out after a major storm, they ride in a high-water rescue vehicle that can safely drive through giant pools of water and over storm debris.
(Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida)
Water rescues continue throughout Orange County. Florida, on Thursday.
(Orange County Fire Rescue)
The flooded streets of Fort Myers.
(Robert Ray)
Naples Fire-Rescue pulling neighbors to safety.
(Naples Fire-Rescue)
Those destructive winds pushed massive amounts of water from the Gulf of Mexico onshore and caused a catastrophic storm surge that flooded homes and businesses and washed away roads and bridges used to access beachfront locations.
Hurricane Ian continued to spin across the state and plunged millions of utility customers into darkness as the storm's fury brought down trees and power lines across the region.
Once Ian moved offshore, the storm made its way north and eventually made its final landfall along the South Carolina coast as a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 85 mph.
Pawleys Island Police Department in South Carolina show the extensive flooding from Hurricane Ian. They shared this video following a water rescue.
At least five deaths related to Hurricane Ian have been reported in North Carolina as of Wednesday.
Three of those fatalities were reported in Johnston County, and the fourth was reported in Martin County.
"Although we mourn five deaths and incurred some damage, it’s clear North Carolina missed the worst of this storm," Governor Roy Cooper said in a statement. "Now that some of our emergency resources are no longer needed at home, we are sending additional assistance to our Florida neighbors, who have a long road of recovery ahead."
Officials said two of the deaths were due to storm-related vehicle crashes.
Virginia State Police report 19-year-old Dylan B. Covington was driving outside of Lynchburg, Virginia, on Friday evening when the combination of gusty winds and heavy rainfall toppled a tree onto his car.
Troopers reported the driver was wearing his seatbelt but died at the scene.
During the investigation, a second tree fell while police were on scene but no one was injured by the second tree.