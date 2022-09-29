Search

Hurricane Ian death toll surpasses 110 as search and recovery operations continue

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in Florida as a catastrophic Category 4 storm with 150-mph winds.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
The death toll from Hurricane Ian is climbing as additional fatalities have been reported in Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Cuba, bringing the total to at least 119 people.

Search and rescue operations continue in the Sunshine State after Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, Florida, as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph.

  A resident walks past debris on Pine Island Road following Hurricane Ian in Matlacha Isles, Florida, US, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
    A resident walks past debris on Pine Island Road following Hurricane Ian in Matlacha Isles, Florida, US, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg)

  A "No Cars" signs on the damaged Pine Island Road following Hurricane Ian in Matlacha Isles, Florida, US, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
    A "No Cars" signs on the damaged Pine Island Road following Hurricane Ian in Matlacha Isles, Florida, US, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg)

  Utility crews are seen examining downed power lines and traffic signals in Sarasota, Florida.
    Utility crews are seen examining downed power lines and traffic signals in Sarasota, Florida. (Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)

  • Kissimmee-area flooding evacuations
    A family is evacuated from their home near Kissimmee, Florida, by the National Guard on Oct. 1, 2022. (Katie Byrne)

  • Kissimmee-area flooding evacuations
    National Guardsmen talk to eachother as they evacuate people from a flooded neighborhood near Kissimmee, Florida, on Oct. 1, 2022. (Katie Byrne)

  • Kissimmee-area flooding evacuations
    A National Guardsman looks on as a truck travels through floodwaters in a Kissimmee, Florida, neighborhood Oct. 1, 2022. (Katie Byrne)

  • Hurricane Ian flooding near Kissimmee Florida
    Osceola County Firefighters inspect the flooded Good Samaritan Society Village, following Hurricane Ian on September 30, 2022 in Kissimmee, Florida. (BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP)

    In this aerial view, a home burns after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Sanibel, Florida.  (Joe Raedle)

    A vehicles wheels peek out of the water after Hurricane Ian passed through on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage.  (Joe Raedle)

  • Hurricane damage
    In this aerial view, boats sit grounded in a woodland area and along the side of the road after being pushed by rising water from Hurricane Ian near Fort Myers Beach on September 29, 2022 in San Carlos Island, Florida.  (Win McNamee)

    In an aerial view, beach sand covers a roadway after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Joe Raedle)

    In an aerial view, boats are piled on top of each other after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Joe Raedle)

    People clear debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida on September 30, 2022. (GIORGIO VIERA/AFP)

    An aerial picture taken on September 30, 2022 shows a destroyed trailer park in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. (RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP)

    An aerial picture taken on September 30, 2022 shows destroyed houses in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. (RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP)

    Part of a destroyed mobile home park is pictured in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida on September 30, 2022. (GIORGIO VIERA/AFP)

  • Salty Crab Damage
    The Salty Crab Bar and Grill sustains heavy damage after Hurricane Ian. (Salty Crab Bar & Grill)

  • Damage from Hurricane Ian in Florida
    A destroyed house at San Carlos Maritime Park following Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, US, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (Eva Marie Uzcategui / Bloomberg)

    Homes in Sanbiel, Florida, were inundated with water from Hurricane Ian. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued several from this neighborhood Thursday.  (U.S. Coast Guard)

  • Dog rescue
    A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin aircrew from Air Station Miami rescues two people and one dog who were stranded around Sanibel, Florida in the wake of hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Kilbane)

  Hurricane Ian flooded areas in Kissimmee, Florida after dropping more than a foot of rain. First responders used air boats to rescue dozens from flooded homes in the Kissimmee area on Sept. 29, 2022.
    Hurricane Ian flooded areas in Kissimmee, Florida after dropping more than a foot of rain. First responders used air boats to rescue dozens from flooded homes in the Kissimmee area on Sept. 29, 2022. (Brandy Campbell/FOX Weather)

  Hurricane Ian flooded areas in Kissimmee, Florida after dropping more than a foot of rain. First responders used air boats to rescue dozens from flooded homes in the Kissimmee area on Sept. 29, 2022.
    Hurricane Ian flooded areas in Kissimmee, Florida after dropping more than a foot of rain. First responders used air boats to rescue dozens from flooded homes in the Kissimmee area on Sept. 29, 2022. (Brandy Campbell/FOX Weather)

    Water was at least waist deep in Orlovista, Florida, on Thursday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office's Emergency Response Team was deployed to help in rescue operations. When the team goes out after a major storm, they ride in a high-water rescue vehicle that can safely drive through giant pools of water and over storm debris. (Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida)

    Water was at least waist deep in Orlovista, Florida, on Thursday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office's Emergency Response Team was deployed to help in rescue operations. When the team goes out after a major storm, they ride in a high-water rescue vehicle that can safely drive through giant pools of water and over storm debris. (Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida)

    Water rescues continue throughout Orange County. Florida, on Thursday. (Orange County Fire Rescue)

  The flooded streets of Fort Myers.
    The flooded streets of Fort Myers. (Robert Ray)

    Naples Fire-Rescue pulling neighbors to safety. (Naples Fire-Rescue)

Those destructive winds pushed massive amounts of water from the Gulf of Mexico onshore and caused a catastrophic storm surge that flooded homes and businesses and washed away roads and bridges used to access beachfront locations.

Hurricane Ian continued to spin across the state and plunged millions of utility customers into darkness as the storm's fury brought down trees and power lines across the region.

Once Ian moved offshore, the storm made its way north and eventually made its final landfall along the South Carolina coast as a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 85 mph.

WHEN WILL POWER BE TURNED BACK ON? RESTORATION FROM HURRICANE IAN COULD TAKE MONTHS

Florida

The Florida District Medical Examiners have been reporting hurricane-related deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission after autopsies confirm the death is indeed storm-related.

At least 109 deaths caused by Hurricane Ian had been confirmed in Florida. The majority of those deaths have been reported in hard-hit Lee County, and officials said dozens of victims drowned.

"That was the last official count that we have," FDFLE Commissioner Mark Glass said. "They're working feverishly. So, you have to give them time because it takes time to go through things."

Below is a list of storm-related deaths by county:

  • Charlotte County: 7
  • Collier County: 5
  • DeSoto: 1
  • Hardee County: 4
  • Hendry County: 2
  • Hillsborough County: 2
  • Lake County: 1
  • Lee County: 54
  • Manatee County: 3
  • Martin County: 1
  • Monroe County: 7
  • Orange County: 2
  • Osceola County: 2
  • Polk County: 2
  • Putnam County: 3
  • Sarasota County: 7
  • Volusia County: 5

"There is a potential for significant fatalities, but I think it's too soon to put any type of numbers on that," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told FOX News last week.

HURRICANE IAN LEFT SCARS VISIBLE FROM SPACE ALONG ITS TRAIL OF DESTRUCTION

North Carolina

At least five deaths related to Hurricane Ian have been reported in North Carolina as of Wednesday.

Three of those fatalities were reported in Johnston County, and the fourth was reported in Martin County.

"Although we mourn five deaths and incurred some damage, it’s clear North Carolina missed the worst of this storm," Governor Roy Cooper said in a statement. "Now that some of our emergency resources are no longer needed at home, we are sending additional assistance to our Florida neighbors, who have a long road of recovery ahead."

Officials said two of the deaths were due to storm-related vehicle crashes.

And the Associated Press reported the deaths included a man who drowned when his truck crashed into a swamp and another who was killed by carbon monoxide poisoning from the improper use of a generator.

Virginia

Virginia State Police report 19-year-old Dylan B. Covington was driving outside of Lynchburg, Virginia, on Friday evening when the combination of gusty winds and heavy rainfall toppled a tree onto his car.

Troopers reported the driver was wearing his seatbelt but died at the scene.

During the investigation, a second tree fell while police were on scene but no one was injured by the second tree.

Cuba

The death toll from Hurricane Ian stands at three in Cuba, according to a report from the United Nations.

Damage assessments are still underway across the island nation, but an initial survey said more than 100,000 homes had been damaged or destroyed by the powerful hurricane.

In addition to damaged infrastructure, the UN reports that the storm's effects severely affected agriculture and crop production.

