Watch: Colorado police officer rescues driver trapped in thigh-high, hail-covered floodwaters

AURORA, Colo.- Aurora police officers safely rescued a woman Monday after she unknowingly drove into deep, hail-covered floodwaters on her routine commute to work.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers were nearby when the incident happened and readily jumped into action.

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Bodycam footage highlights just how dangerous the emergency situation was. An officer is seen wading through thigh-high floodwaters and trudging through a thick layer of slush.

The scene almost looks like the officers are human icebreakers with thick layers of hail breaking up as they move towards the woman in her car.

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Once the officer reaches her car, he walks her through the process.

"You’re going to get a little wet," the officer said, as he opened the driver's side door.

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You can hear the woman repeat the phrase, "Oh my god."

The officer then carried her out of the car and through the floodwaters, ensured she was unharmed, and gave her a ride home.

On Monday, the Denver metro area suffered from a powerful hailstorm that pelted the region as severe storms rolled through.

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"[Monday's] hailstorm and flash flooding created some dangerous conditions across our city," officials said.

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The police department highlighted on X that the incident serves as a reminder of how unpredictable and dangerous floodwaters can be, urging anyone who encounters a covered roadway to turn around.