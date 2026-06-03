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Watch: Colorado police officer rescues driver trapped in thigh-high, hail-covered floodwaters

The officer carried her out of the car and through the floodwaters, ensured she was unharmed, and gave her a ride home.

By Olivia Stephens
Source FOX Weather
A routine commute became an emergency Monday after a driver unknowingly ended up in deep Colorado floodwaters hidden under a thick layer of floating hail. Aurora police officers carried her from the stranded vehicle and even gave her a ride home. 01:08

Watch: Aurora police carry stranded commuter from hail-covered Colorado floodwaters

A routine commute became an emergency Monday after a driver unknowingly ended up in deep Colorado floodwaters hidden under a thick layer of floating hail. Aurora police officers carried her from the stranded vehicle and even gave her a ride home.

AURORA, Colo.- Aurora police officers safely rescued a woman Monday after she unknowingly drove into deep, hail-covered floodwaters on her routine commute to work. 

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers were nearby when the incident happened and readily jumped into action. 

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Bodycam footage highlights just how dangerous the emergency situation was. An officer is seen wading through thigh-high floodwaters and trudging through a thick layer of slush.

Aurora Police officer trudges through hail-covered floodwaters to rescue stranded woman.

Aurora Police officer trudges through hail-covered floodwaters to rescue stranded woman. 

The scene almost looks like the officers are human icebreakers with thick layers of hail breaking up as they move towards the woman in her car. 

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Once the officer reaches her car, he walks her through the process.

The officer opens the car door as water comes pouring in.

The officer opens the car door as water comes pouring in.

(AURORA POLICE DEPARTMENT)

"You’re going to get a little wet," the officer said, as he opened the driver's side door.

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You can hear the woman repeat the phrase, "Oh my god." 

Hail is seen covering the woman's car as the officer reaches in to get her.

Hail is seen covering the woman's car as the officer reaches in to carry her to safety. 

(AURORA POLICE DEPARTMENT)

The officer then carried her out of the car and through the floodwaters, ensured she was unharmed, and gave her a ride home.

Aurora Police officer safely carries the woman out of the deep, hail-covered floodwaters.

Aurora Police officer safely carries the woman out of the deep, hail-covered floodwaters.

(AURORA POLICE DEPARTMENT)

On Monday, the Denver metro area suffered from a powerful hailstorm that pelted the region as severe storms rolled through.

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Large hail pelted Aurora, Colorado, Monday after a severe thunderstorm developed right over the Denver metro area. Accumulating hailstones made the ground look like it was covered in snow. 00:23

Watch: Large hail pelts Aurora, Colorado

Large hail pelted Aurora, Colorado, Monday after a severe thunderstorm developed right over the Denver metro area. Accumulating hailstones made the ground look like it was covered in snow.

"[Monday's] hailstorm and flash flooding created some dangerous conditions across our city," officials said.

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The police department highlighted on X that the incident serves as a reminder of how unpredictable and dangerous floodwaters can be, urging anyone who encounters a covered roadway to turn around.

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