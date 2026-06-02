Watch: Solo mariner rescued after 30-foot waves, strong winds de-mast and disable vessel off Oregon coast

TILLAMOOK, Ore.— Through the coordinated efforts of a cruise ship and the U.S. Coast Guard, an injured Canadian mariner is safe after 30-foot seas and gale-force winds broke the mast and disabled his vessel nearly 500 miles off the Oregon coast last Tuesday.

The mariner was sailing solo from Hilo, Hawaii, to Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and had completed the route four times prior, officials said.

The emergency began Monday, when the U.S. Coast Guard watchstanders in the Northwest District received a distress relay from the Joint Rescue Coordination Center in Victoria, Canada.

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The incoming alert detailed that the mariner sustained a shoulder injury during the severe weather, which completely de-masted his 29-foot sailing vessel, Alice, and rendered its engine inoperable, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Video highlights how choppy the water was at the time as the mast is completely torn down, dangling into the ocean.

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After establishing contact with the solo navigator through his handheld satellite device, the Coast Guard launched a rescue operation, using the satellite to stream updated details on his position as assets moved toward the scene.

Because the vessel was located hundreds of miles offshore, the crew deployed a long-range search plane from Sacramento, California to provide aerial support.

During this time, the Coast Guard activated the Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue (AMVER) system, which is a global safety system that tracks nearby commercial ships.

"By leveraging this system, watchstanders were able to quickly identify the closest available participating vessel in the area and request their assistance," they said.

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Crew aboard the Silver Whisper cruise ship responded to the request and diverted 120 miles to rescue the mariner. A second long-range search plane was launched to assist overhead.

The crew of the Silver Whisper located the distressed 74-year-old and managed to pull him out of his disabled vessel and onto the cruise ship, where onboard medical personnel provided care until they reached Vancouver.

Coast Guard Northwest District Search and Rescue Program Manager Scott Giard highlighted how the mariner's experience and preparedness were vital to the rescue.

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"His foresight to bring a satellite communicator averted a tragedy. We would also like to thank Silver Whisper for their assistance with this rescue," he said.