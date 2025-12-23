Tracking Santa: Where is he now?

Jolly Old Saint Nick is on his way! Santa Claus is making his way around the globe and The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is helping track his whereabouts.

Every year, NORAD, which is the agency that monitors and defends the United States and Canada's airspaces, ensures that Santa will safely deliver all his presents to children worldwide.

NORAD begins monitoring Santa’s movements at 4 a.m. EST on Christmas Eve through its website and app. They even have volunteers later in the day, standing by to answer any calls.

Children worldwide can call the toll-free number 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) and ask, "Where's Santa?" One of 1,000 NORAD volunteers will give them the unclassified details of St. Nick's whereabouts.

Starting in 1958, NORAD took over the mission of tracking Santa Claus from its predecessor and has followed his flight around the world ever since.

The organization uses a radar system called the North Warning system to check if Santa has left the North Pole. The radar is a power system that has 49 installations strung across North America. Once Santa leaves the North Pole in his sleigh, the radar provides a warning.

NORAD then utilizes satellites with infrared sensors to find Santa and his famous Reindeer as he zooms around the world. The infrared sensor helps track him since Rudolph's nose gives off an infrared signature.

Lastly, NORAD uses jet fighters to escort Santa on his worldwide journey. Even though Santa flies much faster than a jet fighter, he kindly slows down to allow them to escort him.

All these systems together give NORAD a very good picture of Old St. Nick’s whereabouts on Christmas Eve.

As of 7:30am Eastern Time, Santa was last spotted flying over the Solomon Islands. Stick with FOX Weather for the latest on Santa spotting.