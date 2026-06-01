Skip the crowds: 10 national forests to explore this summer

As we approach the start of summer, thousands of Americans flock to the great outdoors just before the temperatures become unbearable.

Many people are aware of the phenomenal features that national parks have to offer, but do not realize that national forests located just outside these sites also offer amazing adventures to be discovered.

Many parks and forests often share boundaries, yet offer different experiences.

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National parks focus on preservation and iconic sights. In contrast, national forests primarily focus on balancing conservation to sustain a healthy, diverse environment and help meet the needs of present and future generations of wildlife.

You can visit these forests at no cost, whereas entering most national parks costs money.

Most parks are also not accessible to recreational vehicles for camping, with high fees and stricter rules for animals.

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Experts at RVshare.com have compiled a list of the top 10 best national forests to visit this summer to avoid the crowded national parks.

1. Nantahala National Forest

Travel experts are ranking the Nantahala National Forest at the top of the list, located just outside the most visited park in the country.

The name Nantahala comes from the Cherokee language, a word meaning "land of the noonday sun," according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

This forest covers over 530,000 acres across western North Carolina and offers plenty of fun options for outdoor enthusiasts, including hiking, camping, fishing and whitewater rafting.

The forest also includes a 75-foot waterfall you can walk under without getting wet.

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2. Dixie National Forest

Coming in second place and located outside the famous Zion National Park, we have Dixie National Forest in southern Utah.

This is a unique landscape that entails beautiful scenic ranges such as desert canyon gorges, high mountain forest, plateaus and alpine lakes.

In the summer, areas in the higher terrain of the forest welcome an escape from the heat, with access to quiet trails, fishing spots and peaceful campsites to unwind.

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3. Shoshone National Forest

In third place, the Shoshone National Forest is located just outside the iconic Yellowstone National Park, which already draws a plethora of visitors to the area with its geysers, wildlife and amazing geothermal landscapes.

The forest encompasses more than 1.4 million acres of congressionally designated wilderness, with a number of campgrounds, picnic sites, fishing, a boating area and a trail suitable for strong travelers.

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4. Kaibab National Forest

Surprisingly, this forest ranks fourth despite being just outside Grand Canyon National Park.

Kaibab National Forest features cooler air, dark skies, open meadows and quiet trails, offering visitors the opportunity to disconnect and unwind in a relaxing setting.

The forest covers approximately 1.6 million acres and includes four designated wilderness areas totaling over 114,000 acres, managed for solitude.

It offers a chance to deepen the quiet outdoor experience without the need to venture too far.

5. Sierra National Forest

Located just outside the gorgeous Yosemite National Park, known for its stellar photos, especially in the summer.

Sierra National Forest offers breathtaking beauty and ample space to explore freely.

The large wilderness includes a vast stretch of quiet alpine lakes, granite peaks and an enormous landscape to take in the breathtaking beauty.

6. Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests

The Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests surround the Rocky Mountain National Park from all four sides.

Remarkably, this forest spans Northern Colorado, offering visitors high-elevation trails, scenic byways and quiet access to the same mountain landscapes as those visiting the park.

These unique features offer an easier journey through the forest and allow for the appreciation of the plethora of beauty.

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7. Chugach National Forest

In seventh place, about five hours from Denali National Park, is the Chugach National Forest.

It's a location where glaciers spill toward the sea and dense coastal rainforest climbs into rugged snowcapped peaks for amazing views.

An interesting feature of the forest is the Columbia Glacier, a vast river of ice fed by icefalls from surrounding icefields.

8. Bridger-Teton National Forest

In eighth place, the Bridger-Teton National Forest offers scenic routes byways of climbing through high mountain passes with breathtaking views.

This requires you to recognize your physical limits, and thankfully, you can explore the vast wilderness of quiet lakes and 3.4 million acres of public land, along with 1.2 million acres of roads and trails.

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9. Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest

At the back of the list, just outside Olympic National Park, is Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest in Washington state, which is distinguished by its extraordinary range from rainforests to mountains and to the coast.

"Rather than ending at the park boundary, this landscape invites you to keep exploring, revealing more of Washington’s wild beauty with every mile," experts from RVshare.com said.

There are miles of scenic roads and trails to choose what feels right for you when adventuring in the seamlessly never-ending beauty of dense evergreen forests.

10. Flathead National Forest

Rounding out the top 10 national forests to visit is the one located just outside Glacier National Park in Montana, which is one of America's most seasonal and in-demand summer destinations, according to RVshare.com.

Beyond the park, in Flathead National Forest, lies a unique escape from the high volume of visitors, with wonderful scenic views of clear lakes to swim in, quiet trails to explore and more flexible camping.

Experts note that it is more accessible and immersive for people to enjoy.

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Be sure to check out one of these top 10 locations to explore for outdoor fun this summer, with numerous options to escape the long lines at national parks and enjoy a more secluded adventure.