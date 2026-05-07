America's most popular national park needs help after 33 dead vultures illegally dumped

GATLINBURG, Tenn.– Great Smoky Mountains National Park is looking for help finding the person who dumped nearly three dozen dead vultures within the national park in April.

The national park said on April 6, park rangers noticed several dead birds on the side of the road along Foothills Parkway West.

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Wildlife rangers identified the birds as black vultures and said they had been dumped. They found 33 birds.

Under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, it is illegal to harm or kill black vultures without a permit from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

In addition to killing the birds, dumping anything on national park property is illegal, Great Smoky Mountains National Park said.

The national park is asking anyone who was in the area of the Foothills Parkway between Chilhowee and Walland on April 6 and has dash camera or photos/videos of the area, to contact them.

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"Information from park visitors is often very helpful to NPS investigators," Great Smoky Mountains National Park said.

Tippers can be anonymous if they wish, but any information can help.

To leave a tip, email Great Smoky Mountains National Park.