Watch: Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano spews out fountains of lava during its 46th episode

HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii – The 46th eruptive episode of Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano has begun and continues to surge as lava spits out from the summit.

Episode 46 began at 8:17 am this morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Cameras set up by the USGS around Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park show the growing strength as lava continues to gush from the summit.

Footage from the West Halemaʻumaʻu crater shows tons of ash and tephra falling from the sky as the lava fountains grow stronger and reach higher heights.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that the area is experiencing a breezy day, with easterly winds of 11 to 16 mph and gusts up to 22 mph, a perfect recipe for spreading lingering tephra across the region.

This could also fuel the risk of pele’s hair, which can spread great distances depending on the combination of lava fountaining and wind conditions, according to the USGS.

"Tephra falls from volcanic ash clouds is greatest within 3 miles (5 km) of the vents, lighter ash and Pele’s Hair may stay suspended for large distances from the vents," read a statement from the USGS.

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The NWS has issued an Ashfall Advisory throughout the day for the regions north/northwest of Halemaʻumaʻu.

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Stay tuned to FOX Weather for more updates as we continue to follow this eruption.