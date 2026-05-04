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Watch: Strong winds send hot air balloon into California casino, power line before remarkable safe landing

According to the Elk Grove Police Department, the balloon was picked up by strong winds, hit the casino, along with a power line before it descended onto a field.

By Olivia Stephens
Source FOX Weather
Strong winds triggered an unplanned launch in Elk Grove, California, on April 27, sending a hot air balloon slamming into the Sky River Casino and a power line. The balloon eventually landed safely on its side in a nearby field. Remarkably, the pilot — the only person on board — was uninjured. 02:38

See it: Wind-tossed hot air balloon slams into California casino and power line before safely landing

Strong winds triggered an unplanned launch in Elk Grove, California, on April 27, sending a hot air balloon slamming into the Sky River Casino and a power line. The balloon eventually landed safely on its side in a nearby field. Remarkably, the pilot — the only person on board — was uninjured.

ELK GROVE, Calif.—A frightening hot air balloon accident ended remarkably well on April 27, after strong winds triggered an unplanned launch at Sky River Casino, sending the balloon into the side of the building before a safe landing.

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Throughout the captured footage, the wind is evident as the tall grass sways along the field, while audible gusts are heard. As the balloon descends, it’s briefly lifted again by a gust, popping up before finally settling onto its side.

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Following its landing, the balloon is seen almost completely deflated from the wind.

Strong winds triggered an unexpected hot air balloon launch in Elk Grove, California, sending the balloon into the side of a casino and a power line before it landed safely on April 27.

Strong winds triggered an unexpected hot air balloon launch in Elk Grove, California, sending the balloon into the side of a casino and a power line before it landed safely on April 27.

(Elk Grove Police Department / Facebook)

According to the Elk Grove Police Department, the balloon hit the casino, along with a power line before it descended onto the field southeast of Grant Line Road.

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The pilot was the only person on board the hot air balloon and, astonishingly, was unharmed in the accident.

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