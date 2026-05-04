Watch: Strong winds send hot air balloon into California casino, power line before remarkable safe landing

ELK GROVE, Calif.—A frightening hot air balloon accident ended remarkably well on April 27, after strong winds triggered an unplanned launch at Sky River Casino, sending the balloon into the side of the building before a safe landing.

WATCH: HOT AIR BALLOON CRASHES ONTO HOUSE IN ARIZONA

Throughout the captured footage, the wind is evident as the tall grass sways along the field, while audible gusts are heard. As the balloon descends, it’s briefly lifted again by a gust, popping up before finally settling onto its side.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Following its landing, the balloon is seen almost completely deflated from the wind.

According to the Elk Grove Police Department, the balloon hit the casino, along with a power line before it descended onto the field southeast of Grant Line Road.

VIDEO: TWO RESCUED AFTER HOT AIR BALLOON CRASHES INTO 920-FOOT CELL TOWER IN TEXAS

The pilot was the only person on board the hot air balloon and, astonishingly, was unharmed in the accident.