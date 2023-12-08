Watch: Hot air balloon crashes onto house in Arizona

PHOENIX - Crews in Phoenix had to deal with a crash involving a hot air balloon on Thursday morning.

The crash happened near Dove Valley Road and Interstate 17. Video taken in the area showed the balloon apparently descending into an Arizona backyard after hitting a streetlight.

At the time of the crash, nine people were inside the balloon's basket.

ALBUQUERQUE BOX: WEATHER PHENOMENON RESPONSIBLE FOR HELPING CITY'S BALLOON FEST

Video taken by a person living at a home near the crash site showed the balloon snagging on a light pole before eventually collapsing and draping over a portion of the home.

The balloon's pilot said he was planning to land in a vacant lot.

Homeowner Kara Giugliano had a front-row seat to a rough hot air balloon landing.

"Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh. It just ripped. It just ripped," she said. "It's about to go on top of our house. Oh my gosh… what do I do?"

Giugliano described the crash as happening in slow motion.

The balloon eventually collapsed and was draped over a portion of her home.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

"I was just sitting on my couch, right there, nursing my baby, and I'm used to seeing hot air balloons right outside this window, which I thought was really cool. This one was right outside. The basket was just above the light post."

The landing was rough for the nine people on board the balloon, but they're thankful to be walking away with no injuries.

"I'm fine. We're all fine, thankfully, and yes, it was a little bit scary, and our prayers were answered," one of the passengers said.

The pilot for Hot Air Expeditions said he was getting to the end of his fuel supply, which is why he chose the empty lot next to the home.

CHAOTIC HOT AIR BALLOON CRASH RECORDED: PILOT SHOUTS, ‘HANG ON, STAY IN THE BASKET’ AS THEY SKID ACROSS DESERT

The balloon's passengers were celebrating a birthday and were glad to be able to celebrate more after what happened.

"We were very happy to land."

Meanwhile, the only damage was to the light pole, which crews are working to repair.