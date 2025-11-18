See it: Hot air balloon drifts into tree during bumpy landing in Mexico

TEOTIHUACAN, Mexico– A group of people got caught in a tree while riding in a hot air balloon in Mexico in early November.

Video showed the moment the hot air balloon approached a small cluster of trees before drifting into one, pulling branches and leaves into the basket with the riders.

The riders can be heard giggling as they ducked down to avoid getting hit by the tree.

Roxana Sevilla, who recorded the video, told Storyful the encounter was "terrifying in the moment, but looking back, it’s one of those ‘I can’t believe that happened’ stories we can finally laugh about."

In the video, Sevilla panned the camera up to show them sitting in the tree as other balloons moved ahead of them.

Hot air balloon pilots can only control the motion of the balloon by adjusting the gas to move up or down.

They have to rely entirely on wind direction to move horizontally, hence why this balloon knocked into the tree.

"Pilots find different wind currents at different altitudes to guide the balloon, but ultimately, we’re in Mother Nature’s hands," Sevilla said.