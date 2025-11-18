Watch: Tourist gets up close and personal with grizzly bear in Yellowstone

HAYDEN VALLEY, Wyo. - A tourist decided to take a walk on the wild side in Yellowstone National Park when he got a close encounter with a grizzly bear.

In the video, the man wanders off the marked trail, and away from the group, towards a bear in the Hayden Valley area of Yellowstone National Park.

Onlookers say the man made it within only a few yards of the massive animal before he stopped to take some pictures.

The Yellowstone National Park website recommends that visitors never approach any of the wildlife in the area, and to keep over 100 yards away from bears.

"Although surprise encounters do happen, it's your responsibility to maintain this distance," the site states. "Stay on maintained trails. Research in Yellowstone has shown that people are more likely to be attacked by a bear when hiking off-trail."

The greater Yellowstone National Park area is home to approximately 1,030 grizzly bears, with females weighing between 200-400 pounds and males reaching up to 700 pounds.

The onlooker who took the video says the man is very lucky that the bear was "feeling chill."