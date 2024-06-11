Which states had the most and longest summer blackouts?

Who is most at risk for a lengthy summer power outage? One company ranked states by the frequency and duration of blackouts.

You are all prepared for the summer heat. The fridge is stocked with cold drinks, extra ice in the freezer and the air conditioning maintenance guy just gave you the thumbs up. Then, in the heat of the summer, the power goes out. It could be a thunderstorm, wind, hurricane or just a brownout during a heat wave.

WHAT IS A BLACKOUT VERSUS A BROWNOUT

There's no fridge, no freezer, no air conditioning, no internet, no lights and no way to charge your phone. Most of us struggle to find out how long the power will be out. Some even wonder if it might be time to get a generator.

Texas Energy Ratings tried to make that decision easier. It analyzed the U.S. Energy Information Administration's 2023 data to find which states had the most blackouts, between May and August. Analysts suggest that these states are the most at risk of losing power again this summer.

WHAT TO DO IF A WILDFIRE PROMPTS A POWER OUTAGE

Power outages are inconvenient, uncomfortable and potentially dangerous

The loss of electricity is not only uncomfortable and costly to your food budget, but also could make you and your family sick. No cooling puts everyone at risk for heat illnesses and no hot water makes it tough to cook and clean.

"Extreme heat, though less common (only 3% of weather outages), can complicate existing problems," said Karl Trollinger, CEO of Texas Electricity Ratings in a statement. "With this summer already expected to be one of the hottest summers on record, an increasingly likely La Niña event will bring drought to southern states, heavy flooding in the Pacific Northwest, and a more severe hurricane season in the central and eastern United States."

DON'T WAIT: NOW IS THE TIME TO PREPARE FOR A POWER OUTAGE

Worst states for summer power outages

Michigan

Michigan topped the list. Residents went through 10 power outages for an average of 10 hours and nine minutes in 2023. Research showed that severe weather caused most of the blackouts that were concentrated mainly across Macomb and Eaton counties. About a million customers were impacted.

Texas

Texas, in the second spot, suffered through nine outages last year for an average of just under eight hours.

"System malfunctions were considered the primary cause of these outages, which predominantly impacted El Paso," the report stated.

Georgia

Georgia experienced seven outages averaging about 13 hours each. The study points to vandalism as the main culprit impacting mainly DeKalb County in the Atlanta Metro area.

Maryland

Severe weather took out power six times across Maryland. Each outage lasted an average of 19 hours. Homes and businesses in Hartford and Montgomery counties were hit the hardest.

Washington

Washington state power companies blame physical attacks, not weather, for most of their six outages. Crews were able to restore service in about four hours on average. King and Skagit counties were the primary targets, according to the research.

Be prepared

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Experts suggest people should prepare now for power outages.

"Power outages can be incredibly disruptive, especially when they strike frequently and affect entire communities. However, a plan can make a big difference during a power outage and significantly ease stress," Trollinger said. "Simple steps like keeping refrigerator and freezer doors closed to preserve perishable food, ensuring you have a ready supply of batteries and alternative power sources, equipping each family member with a flashlight, and unplugging appliances to prevent potential damage when power is restored. This preparation can offer peace of mind, keeping you and your loved ones comfortable until the power returns."

The CDC has suggestions to keep yourself and your family safe during a power outage. FOX Weather can help you get started putting together an emergency kit.