Dallas Cowboys, Shakira and H-E-B among giants supporting Texas flood victims

KERRVILLE, Texas – Sports, music and business giants are pitching in a variety of ways to help the victims of the Fourth of July floods in Central Texas.

The region saw four months’ worth of rain in two days last week, leading to devastating flash floods that caused at least 120 confirmed deaths – including 39 children – with 150 people still missing.

As recovery efforts will last for months, if not years, a number of celebrities and businesses have announced how they are donating to relief efforts on the ground and using their star power to encourage others to help out however they can.

Texas sports for Texas flood survivors

The NFL announced on Sunday that the NFL Foundation, the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans are each donating $500,000 to flood-stricken communities in Central Texas, bringing their contribution to a total of $1.5 million.

"We are heartbroken by the loss and damage that our neighbors in the Texas Hill Country have endured," the statement from Texans owner Cal McNair, wife Hannah and Texans co-founder Janice McNair read.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

MLB teams are also contributing to the cause, with both the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers each committing $1 million to recovery efforts.

"There is a lot still unknown as recovery efforts are ongoing, but the Astros are committed to supporting Central Texas communities in the long term through the coming days, months and years to help rebuild and heal," said Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane, alongside his wife Whitney Crane. "We also want to acknowledge and personally thank all of the First Responders for their continued heroic efforts."

The NBA announced on Monday that they, along with the NBPA, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs, are donating more than $2 million to support immediate and long-term relief to those most affected by the flood.

"The NBA Family is heartbroken by the loss of life and the devastation caused by the flooding across the Texas Hill Country," the NBA said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy and we extend our deepest gratitude to the heroic first responders and volunteers. Amid so much sorrow, we are inspired by the strength of the Texas community as it comes together during this incredibly difficult time."

Music stars supporting flood victims

A chorus of support for flood victims rang out in the music scene soon after the flood hit.

One of those voices was that of country star Robert Earl Keen, a Texas native who owns a ranch in hard-hit Kerrville. He announced on Wednesday that he will host a benefit show on Aug. 28 at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Texas. All sales from merchandise during his current tour will be donated to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country.

‘BLESSING BUCKETS’ FILLED WITH BIBLE, HOPE BROUGHT TO TEXAS FLOOD VICTIMS

The Austin City Limits Festival announced that they and Live Nation’s Texas venues are donating a combined $1 million to the Community Foundation of Texas Hill Country.

"This state has long been home to artists, fans, and crews who bring live music to life, and we stand with those impacted as the recovery begins," ACL Festival posted on Instagram.

Shakira announced that she was donating a portion of proceeds from her show at the Alamodome on Saturday to Catholic Charities of San Antonio, as they provide disaster relief to families affected by the flood.

"I just landed in San Antonio, devastated to hear the news of the floods, the deaths, and the girls still missing," Shakira posted on X on Friday night. "I can only think of their families and their immense pain. My prayers are with you on this sad day."

Kerrville-born supermarket giant gives back

In addition to the sports and music stars, a name just as recognizable for many Texans is giving back to the Lone Star State.

The popular supermarket chain H-E-B, along with founders the Butt Family and the H. E. Butt Foundation, announced that they will donate $5 million toward Texas flood recovery efforts.

94-YEAR-OLD WOMAN DESCRIBES RACING TO ATTIC TO FLEE WATER FILLING HOME DURING TEXAS FLOODS

H-E-B and the Butt family have a strong connection to hard-hit Kerrville, Texas, as that is where the first Butt grocery store was established in 1905, according to the Texas State Historical Association.

"Since 1905 our family has built a deep connection to Kerrville and the communities of the Hill Country where our company began." said Stephen Butt, H-E-B President of Shareholder Relations.

"Our founder Florence Butt was known for sharing food with those in need on the banks of the Guadalupe River," he added. "Her commitment to serving others inspired H-E-B’s Spirit of Giving which is a cornerstone of our company. Today we are proud to continue her legacy and stand with great resolve to help our communities as they begin to recover."

H-E-B also deployed its Mobile Kitchen to Ingram, Texas, and distributed supplies and gift cards to areas such as Center Point and Hunt, Texas, with employee volunteers serving flood-affected areas throughout the state.