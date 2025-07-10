'Blessing buckets' filled with Bible, hope brought to Texas flood survivors

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The nonprofit Convoy of Hope is helping Texas flood victims by giving them "blessing buckets," which include a Bible, water, food and personal hygiene items.

The Texas Hill Country received four months of rain in just two days last week, causing devastating flash floods that led to the deaths of at least 120 people, including 39 children. Additionally, more than 160 people are still missing after the flood event.

As survivors try to rebuild their lives, officials with Convoy of Hope have begun working with local partners to bring in much-needed supplies.

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

"When people receive help, they know they are not alone," Convoy of Hope officials said.

One of the local partners is Gateway Fellowship Church Kerr County, located in the county that was hardest-hit by the floods.

TEXAS FLOODING: SEARCH TEAMS NEAR 1 WEEK WITH OVER 170 STILL MISSING

There, Convoy of Hope has been delivering the "blessing buckets."

While at Gateway Fellowship Church on Tuesday, Convoy of Hope officials said they plan on providing relief efforts to flood victims for the long term.

"We’re thankful it’s not just a weekend thing," said Mario Calderón, executive pastor of creative arts at Gateway Fellowship. "They’re going to be here to help develop a disaster response plan to help us rebuild Kerr County."

Convoy of Hope officials said they were also on the ground in Ruidoso, New Mexico, where floods killed at least 2 children and 1 adult as of Thursday afternoon.