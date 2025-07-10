Search
'Blessing buckets' filled with Bible, hope brought to Texas flood survivors

The Texas Hill Country received four months of rain in two days last week, causing devastating flash floods that led to the deaths of at least 120 people.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
FOX News Correspondent Kennedy Hayes spoke to neighbors who survived the flooding in Kerr County. Their uphill neighborhood, which normally does not flood did on July 4. The neighbors are placing ribbons to remember the more than 100 flood victims. 

FILE - Kerrville neighbors place ribbons to remember Texas flooding victims

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The nonprofit Convoy of Hope is helping Texas flood victims by giving them "blessing buckets," which include a Bible, water, food and personal hygiene items.

The Texas Hill Country received four months of rain in just two days last week, causing devastating flash floods that led to the deaths of at least 120 people, including 39 children. Additionally, more than 160 people are still missing after the flood event.

As survivors try to rebuild their lives, officials with Convoy of Hope have begun working with local partners to bring in much-needed supplies.

  Volunteers unload "blessing buckets" that include a bible, water, food and personal hygiene items from a semi-truck full of supplies delivered by Convoy of Hope to Gateway Kerrville Church.
    Volunteers unload "blessing buckets" that include a bible, water, food and personal hygiene items from a semi-truck full of supplies delivered by Convoy of Hope to Gateway Kerrville Church. (Jim Vondruska)

  A pallet of "blessing buckets" is brought into Gateway Fellowship Church in Kerrville.
    A pallet of "blessing buckets" is brought into Gateway Fellowship Church in Kerrville. (Jim Vondruska)

  Volunteers unload a semi-truck full of supplies delivered by Convoy of Hope.
    Volunteers unload a semi-truck full of supplies delivered by Convoy of Hope. (Jim Vondruska)

  Volunteers unload a semi-truck full of supplies delivered by Convoy of Hope.
    Volunteers unload a semi-truck full of supplies delivered by Convoy of Hope. (Jim Vondruska)

"When people receive help, they know they are not alone," Convoy of Hope officials said.  

One of the local partners is Gateway Fellowship Church Kerr County, located in the county that was hardest-hit by the floods.

TEXAS FLOODING: SEARCH TEAMS NEAR 1 WEEK WITH OVER 170 STILL MISSING

There, Convoy of Hope has been delivering the "blessing buckets."

While at Gateway Fellowship Church on Tuesday, Convoy of Hope officials said they plan on providing relief efforts to flood victims for the long term.

In an aerial view, the sun sets over the Guadalupe River on July 06, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas.

In an aerial view, the sun sets over the Guadalupe River on July 06, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas.

(Brandon Bell/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We’re thankful it’s not just a weekend thing," said Mario Calderón, executive pastor of creative arts at Gateway Fellowship. "They’re going to be here to help develop a disaster response plan to help us rebuild Kerr County."

Convoy of Hope officials said they were also on the ground in Ruidoso, New Mexico, where floods killed at least 2 children and 1 adult as of Thursday afternoon.

