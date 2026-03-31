Craig Herrera motivates aspiring meteorologists at Mississippi State Southeast Severe Storms Symposium

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. – Weather enthusiasts, meteorologists and students gathered to reflect and learn about severe weather as we kick off spring.

The East Mississippi Chapter of the National Weather Association and American Meteorological Society hosted its 24th annual Southeast Severe Storms Symposium on March 28–29 at Mississippi State University.

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This impactful event hosted around 120 attendees and four keynote speakers, including FOX Weather’s very own Craig Herrera.

Herrera’s appearance was highly anticipated by everyone in attendance, and his presentation on proper severe weather communication hit home for many.

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Samuel Gonzalez, an attendee and senior professional meteorology major from Mayhill, New Mexico, said that meeting Herrera was especially inspiring since they have both moved over one thousand miles to follow their dreams.

"I’ve been dreaming about a career in meteorology for a long time," Gonzalez said. "It’s an honor to meet a great meteorologist from my home state of New Mexico at Mississippi State University."

During his presentation, Herrera recapped major weather-related events of 2025, honing in on the impacts of meteorology for all seasons, and for all America.

With tears in his eyes, Herrera recounted the impacts of Hurricane Melissa, the devastating Category 5 hurricane that hit Jamaica in October of 2025.

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"When you’re helping to save lives, it’s worth it all," Herrera said. "I’m glad we were there; somebody had to deliver the story."

Herrera recognized the difficulties of serving as a meteorologist, from rigorous STEM classes to covering weather’s destructive nature first-hand, comparing meteorology to a game of baseball.

"What’s your walk-up song?" Herrera asked, "I swing, and I miss. What did I learn from that?"

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While playing his personal walk-up song, he encouraged the audience to go into life’s experiences with a positive outlook.

"People’s lives change with weather," Herrera said. "Be authentic. Be yourself. Be real. On camera and off camera."

College meteorology students can have a chance at getting first-hand experience in the broadcast industry, thanks to an annual scholarship program and partnership between FOX Weather and Mississippi State University.

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Scholarship recipients at MSU are given financial aid, mentorship and the opportunity to serve as an intern for FOX Weather.

The scholarship program is available to eligible students with a concentration in either broadcast meteorology or professional meteorology/climatology at Mississippi State, one of the top meteorology schools in the nation.