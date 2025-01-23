FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross hosts meteorology summit at Mississippi State University

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Clear communication of weather forecasts is at the forefront of education in meteorology after the active 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

Bryan Norcross, FOX Weather’s hurricane specialist, visited Mississippi State University on Jan. 17 to provide advice to meteorology students in the Department of Geosciences.

He recounted over five decades of broadcast experience during notable hurricanes, including Hurricane Andrew in 1992, Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and numerous named storms in 2024.

Norcross said that his creative communication style has been the driving point for his career in broadcasting, from developing the first on-air "Cone of Uncertainty" graphic during Hurricane Andrew to completing his master's degree in just one year.

"Credibility is the only counter to noise; think beyond the pure facts," Norcross said as he elaborated on the advances of artificial intelligence in combination with human communication.

Over 40 students who are studying to become meteorologists attended the event, where he provided his insight into the nuances of communicating a forecast with accuracy and credibility.

"A little wobble makes a huge difference for millions of people," Norcross explained to students. "The messaging is super tricky, but it's also super important."

Eden Godfrey, a junior professional meteorology major from Spartanburg, South Carolina, was one of the millions of people impacted by Hurricane Helene.

"I remember checking so many news stations the morning after the hurricane swept through my hometown when I couldn’t even reach my family," Godfrey said. "I can’t begin to describe how difficult it was to see the destruction in the places (where) I created so many memories."

Norcross discussed the importance of proper warnings, as he explained that while the forecast itself was accurate for the Carolinas during Hurricane Helene, the extreme nature of the dangerous situation was not communicated correctly to residents.

"I don’t think my area was ready for what would happen from Hurricane Helene," Godfrey explained. "I am looking forward to becoming a meteorologist so that I have the chance to educate the community and to be a reassuring voice during dangerous weather events."

Norcross left a lasting impact on numerous students, including Godfrey, during his visit to MSU.

"An accurate forecast is not only about the numbers; it’s the impression you leave on real people’s lives," Norcross said with a smile.

College meteorology students can have a chance at getting first-hand experience in the broadcast industry, thanks to an annual scholarship program and partnership between FOX Weather and Mississippi State University.

Scholarship recipients at MSU are given financial aid, mentorship and the opportunity to serve as an intern for FOX Weather.

The scholarship program is available to eligible students with a concentration in either broadcast meteorology or professional meteorology/climatology at Mississippi State, one of the top meteorology schools in the nation.