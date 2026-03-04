'Melissa' officially retired from future hurricane names following deadly destruction in Jamaica

The National Hurricane Center officially confirmed that Hurricane Melissa has secured its place as one of the most terrifying storms in meteorological history. When the Category 5 monster slammed into New Hope, Jamaica, on October 28, 2025, its 185 mph sustained winds officially tied it for the strongest landfall on record in the Atlantic Basin. Outside of landfall, the max winds were also increased to 190 mph (up from 185 mph). This is now tied for first with Hurricane Allen (1980). Dan Brown, the National Hurricane Center's Hurricane Specialist Branch Chief, joined FOX Weather Command to provide additional perspective.
An aerial view shows destroyed buildings following the passage of Hurricane Melissa in Black River, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, on October 29, 2025. Hurricane Melissa bore down on the Bahamas October 29 after cutting a path of destruction through the Caribbean, leaving 30 people dead or missing in Haiti and parts of Jamaica and Cuba in ruins. Somewhat weakened but still threatening, Melissa will bring damaging winds and flooding rains to the Bahamas Wednesday before moving on to Bermuda late Thursday, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)
An aerial view of damaged buildings around the St. John's Anglican Church following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, in Black River, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica on October 29, 2025. Hurricane Melissa bore down on the Bahamas October 29 after cutting a path of destruction through the Caribbean, leaving 30 people dead or missing in Haiti and parts of Jamaica and Cuba in ruins. Somewhat weakened but still threatening, Melissa will bring damaging winds and flooding rains to the Bahamas Wednesday before moving on to Bermuda late Thursday, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). (Photo by Ricardo MAKYN / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)
Fallen trees block sections of the Spur Tree main road following the passage of Hurricane Melissa in Manchester, Jamaica, on October 28, 2025. Hurricane Melissa ripped up trees and knocked out power after making landfall in Jamaica on October 28, 2025 as one of the most powerful hurricanes on record, inundating the island nation with rains that threaten flash floods and landslides. (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)
A house with a damaged roof is seen after the passage of Hurricane Melissa in Manchester, Jamaica, on October 28, 2025. Hurricane Melissa ripped up trees and knocked out power after making landfall in Jamaica on October 28, 2025 as one of the most powerful hurricanes on record, inundating the island nation with rains that threaten flash floods and landslides. (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Electrical poles are down as a man bikes through the destroyed neighborood of North Street following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, in Black River, Jamaica on October 29, 2025. Hurricane Melissa bore down on the Bahamas October 29 after cutting a path of destruction through the Caribbean, leaving 30 people dead or missing in Haiti and parts of Jamaica and Cuba in ruins. Somewhat weakened but still threatening, Melissa will bring damaging winds and flooding rains to the Bahamas Wednesday before moving on to Bermuda late Thursday, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). (Photo by Ricardo MAKYN / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)
A damaged car by a fallen tree is seen after the passage of Hurricane Melissa in Manchester, Jamaica, on October 28, 2025. Hurricane Melissa ripped up trees and knocked out power after making landfall in Jamaica on October 28, 2025 as one of the most powerful hurricanes on record, inundating the island nation with rains that threaten flash floods and landslides. (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)
This satellite image shows Hurricane Melissa just south of Jamaica on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.
The NHC's Tropical Cyclone Report on Melissa shows that at least 95 people died between Jamaica, Haiti, Cuba, the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean countries.
The report showed that the storm's landfalling maximum sustained winds of 185 mph are now tied with Hurricane Dorian in 2018 and the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane, as the strongest hurricane in Atlantic history.
Hurricane Melissa caused at least $8.8 billion in damage in Jamaica alone, according to the report.
"The risks associated with tropical cyclones are both real and increasing. It only takes one landfalling tropical cyclone to roll back years of development. And this was unfortunately the case with Hurricane Melissa," said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo.
During a Hurricane Hunters mission into Melissa, a dropsonde recorded a 252 mph wind gust inside the storm.
During their coverage in the storm’s eyewall at landfall, Hurricane Hunters experienced extreme turbulence and were forced to depart from the hurricane prematurely.
This broke a record set in 2010 by Typhoon Megi as the strongest wind gust ever reported with a tropical system, according to the NHC report.
"Every forecast and warning is a lifeline for real people, and a constant reminder that our work is not just about science, but about saving lives," said Michael Brennan, chair of the Hurricane Committee, director of NOAA’s National Hurricane Center, and director of the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre Miami.