'Melissa' officially retired from future hurricane names following deadly destruction in Jamaica

The World Meteorological Organization Hurricane Committee has retired the name "Melissa" after the deadly hurricane, which is tied for the strongest hurricane to ever hit the Atlantic.

"Melissa" will not be used for another tropical cyclone again, being replaced on the rotation with "Molly," according to the committee.

Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica as a Category 5 hurricane on Oct. 28, 2025, after several days of monitoring by the National Hurricane Center.

Melissa was officially classified as the strongest and costliest hurricane to ever hit Jamaica, causing millions of dollars in damage and killing at least 45 people in the country.

HURRICANE MELISSA TIES RECORD FOR STRONGEST HURRICANE IN ATLANTIC HISTORY

next Image 1 of 7

prev next Image 2 of 7

prev next Image 3 of 7

prev next Image 4 of 7

prev next Image 5 of 7

prev next Image 6 of 7

prev Image 7 of 7

The NHC's Tropical Cyclone Report on Melissa shows that at least 95 people died between Jamaica, Haiti, Cuba, the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean countries.

The report showed that the storm's landfalling maximum sustained winds of 185 mph are now tied with Hurricane Dorian in 2018 and the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane, as the strongest hurricane in Atlantic history.

BEFORE AND AFTER SATELLITE IMAGERY SHOWCASES EXTENSIVE HURRICANE MELISSA DESTRUCTION IN JAMAICA

Hurricane Melissa caused at least $8.8 billion in damage in Jamaica alone, according to the report.

"The risks associated with tropical cyclones are both real and increasing. It only takes one landfalling tropical cyclone to roll back years of development. And this was unfortunately the case with Hurricane Melissa," said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo.

During a Hurricane Hunters mission into Melissa, a dropsonde recorded a 252 mph wind gust inside the storm.

RECORD-BREAKING 252 MPH WIND READING VERIFIED FROM HISTORIC HURRICANE MELISSA

This broke a record set in 2010 by Typhoon Megi as the strongest wind gust ever reported with a tropical system, according to the NHC report.

"Every forecast and warning is a lifeline for real people, and a constant reminder that our work is not just about science, but about saving lives," said Michael Brennan, chair of the Hurricane Committee, director of NOAA’s National Hurricane Center, and director of the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre Miami.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

"Molly" will first appear on the alphabetical hurricane name list in 2031, the WMO Hurricane Committee said.

Melissa is the first hurricane name to be retired since the deadly hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024.