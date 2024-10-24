FOX Weather-MSU scholarship helps young meteorologists take industry by storm

College meteorology students can have a chance at getting first-hand experience in the broadcast industry, thanks to an annual scholarship program with FOX Weather and Mississippi State University.

Scholarship recipients are given financial aid, mentorship and the opportunity to serve as an intern for FOX Weather.

The scholarship program is available to eligible students with a concentration in either broadcast meteorology or professional meteorology/climatology at Mississippi State, one of the top meteorology schools in the nation.

Created in 2021, the program has been offered to three MSU students, Sadie Morris, Mark Kimoto and Haley Meier.

This year’s scholarship recipient, Sadie Morris is working toward a Bachelor of Science degree in Geosciences with an emphasis in Broadcast Meteorology. She is currently being mentored by FOX Weather Meteorologist Jane Minar.

Last year’s scholarship recipient was Mark Kimoto, a Geosciences major focusing on Professional Meteorology and minoring in Communication. He will join FOX Weather this summer as an intern, allowing him to continue learning from veterans in the weather and broadcast industry, such as his mentor FOX Weather meteorologist Craig Herrera.

"Being a mentor is more than an honor, it’s a privilege," Herrera said. "From the get-go, Mark Kimoto and I hit it off, and I feel like he’s my little brother. Mark is a great guy who absorbs so much information and guidance."

Herrera noted how even after the initial mentorship period, he and Kimoto still text one another to check in. He added that he sees Kimoto at the weather wall at MSU, plus when he visits family in New York, where FOX Weather headquarters is located.

"I’m excited to see where Mark will go in life, and I know we’ll always be friends, like a brother," Herrera said.

The inaugural scholarship recipient was Haley Meier, who was a junior at MSU majoring in broadcast meteorology. As part of the scholarship program, Meier was mentored by on-air meteorologist Marissa Torres.

"Being a mentor is an incredible opportunity and one I was honored to be a part of," Torres said. "I was paired with Haley Meier, who by no surprise, is now my coworker at FOX Weather!"

Torres noted how, during her mentorship, she visited Meier at MSU and shadowed her for the day. She also provided career advice, such as reviewing her resume reel, but mostly chatted about life.

And as much as the mentorship program was designed to help an up-and-comer like Meier, Torres felt the learning went both ways.

"The best part of about this program is being reminded that no matter where we are in our career, we can all continue to grow and learn from each other," she said. "I would always tell Haley that, at times, she felt more like a mentor to me. Seeing her hustle and drive and overall fresh perspective helped me remember why I fell in love with this industry in the first place. Also! Supporting another woman of science? How could I refuse?"

Upon graduating MSU in 2023, Meier joined FOX Weather as a meteorologist/multi-media journalist and is now an on-air meteorologist for the network.

FOX Weather was launched in October 2021, building upon FOX News Channel’s expansive news gathering units & FOX Television Stations’ added resources with a combined 120 meteorologists for a comprehensive suite of weather products featuring local, regional, and national reporting, in addition to live programming.