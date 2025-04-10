FOX Weather's Steve Bender and Haley Meier inspire students at Mississippi State University symposium

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. – Amidst an active severe weather season, meteorologists, students and weather enthusiasts united under a shared passion for weather news.

The East Mississippi Chapter of the National Weather Association and the American Meteorology Society hosted its 23rd Annual Southeast Severe Storms Symposium on March 29 at Mississippi State University.

With over 140 attendees, four keynote speakers and a myriad of networking opportunities, the generosity of sponsors like FOX Weather was instrumental in making this enriching event come to life.

FOX Weather meteorologists Steve Bender and Haley Meier were an integral part of this year’s symposium, providing professional insight into the diverse aspects of severe weather coverage.

"There’s a lot of pressure and stress on students, but it’s all about passion and sharing that passion with people," Bender said. "My time at FOX Weather has proven to go beyond just the forecast by allowing me to meet people where they are."

Meier, who is an MSU alumna, said she believes the event is an excellent opportunity for both aspiring and professional meteorologists to learn from each other’s successes and failures.

"The southeast is storm-prone, and this past year really shows that, from a snowstorm for the I-10 corridor to severe weather outbreaks," Meier said. "It’s all important to learn from each other, and the Southeast Severe Storms Symposium provides the perfect space to do so."

Students had the chance to interface with experts from across the weather industry.

Madison Parker, a first-time attendee and junior professional meteorology major from Morris, Alabama, said that meeting Bender and Meier illustrated how the impact of the job goes far beyond what is shown on TV.

"It is nice to know that Meier and I have a lot in common, from being college athletes to pursuing a degree in meteorology," Parker said. "I think her character speaks volumes — Meier is a public figure, but she is extremely down to earth."

For students like Parker, the symposium offered a chance to step away from the rigorous academic course load of being a STEM major, serving as a reminder of what the heart of the weather industry truly is — a community of like-minded people chasing dreams and positively impacting lives.

"It’s why I want to become a meteorologist: to make a difference in my community by providing accurate forecasts and informing people about severe weather," Parker said. "I want to save lives."

College meteorology students can have a chance at getting first-hand experience in the broadcast industry, thanks to an annual scholarship program and partnership between FOX Weather and Mississippi State University.

Scholarship recipients at MSU are given financial aid, mentorship and the opportunity to serve as an intern for FOX Weather.

The scholarship program is available to eligible students with a concentration in either broadcast meteorology or professional meteorology/climatology at Mississippi State, one of the top meteorology schools in the nation.