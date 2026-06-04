See it: Lightning strike causes major house fire during severe thunderstorms in Texas

TEXAS - A powerful lightning strike caused a major house fire in Texas during a severe weather event on Tuesday.

KAYAKER FOUND DEAD AFTER BEING STRUCK BY LIGHTNING ON RIVER IN FLORIDA'S GULF COAST

Officials reported that strong thunderstorms moved across Cinco Ranch, Texas, bringing heavy rain, frequent lightning and dangerous weather conditions.

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

By that evening, emergency officials had received multiple reports of lightning strikes impacting residential and commercial properties throughout the area.

One structure was reported on fire, and fire department units that were already responding to storm-related incidents immediately went to the scene.

NEXT TROPICAL THREAT LURKS NEAR MEXICO AS TROPICAL STORM AMANDA CHURNS IN THE EASTERN PACIFIC

Fire crews arrived within six minutes and found a large fire that had extended through the roof of a two-story home.

Authorities quickly acted to contain the blaze on the second floor and in the attic space.

However, due to the size and intensity of the fire, emergency personnel evacuated the home and transitioned to a defensive firefighting operation to protect neighboring residences.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Emergency personnel cooled and closely monitored nearby homes throughout the incident.

Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to surrounding structures.

According to the Willowfork Fire Department in Fort Bend County, three firefighters sustained minor injuries during the incident. They were transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

MAN DIES AFTER BEING STRUCK BY LIGHTNING IN WISCONSIN PARKING LOT AS SEVERE STORMS ROLL THROUGH THE REGION

Officials warned that as severe storms continue, residents should remain aware that thunderstorms can create numerous hazards, including lightning-related fires.