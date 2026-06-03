Tropical Storm Amanda forms in the Eastern Pacific with El Niño poised to supercharge the basin

Tropical Storm Amanda formed early Wednesday hundreds of miles from land in the middle of the Eastern Pacific Ocean, becoming the first tropical storm of the 2026 hurricane season in either the Atlantic or Eastern Pacific basin.

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Tropical Storm Amanda

(FOX Weather)



According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Tropical Storm Amanda has sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving north-northwest at 8 mph. Amanda developed from Tropical Depression One-E, which was designated Tuesday.

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A tropical storm is a tropical cyclone that has maximum sustained winds between 39 and 73 mph.

Amanda is forecast to remain well out to sea and is expected to dissipate by next week, as it encounters hostile winds farther away while moving west.

Tropical Storm Amanda forecast track.

(FOX Weather)



Meanwhile, the NHC identified another area to watch for tropical development closer to the Mexican coast, which is being given a medium chance of development over the next seven days.

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Even if the system doesn't make landfall, its proximity to land is noteworthy. Current trends suggest it will likely skirt the coastline if it becomes a tropical depression or named storm.

Regardless of development, the FOX Forecast Center said these storms will bring a widespread 3 to 5 inches of rain across southeastern Mexico and Central America over the next 10 days.

Watching the tropics.

(FOX Weather)



The NHC also identified another area to watch for tropical development on Wednesday farther north along the southwestern Mexican coast, which is currently being given a low chance of development over the next seven days.

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Eastern Pacific basin.

(FOX Weather)



Sea surface temperatures near Mexico and farther west into the open Pacific are currently running about 2 to 3 degrees above average — favorable conditions for tropical formation.

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"Development at this point in the year is right on schedule, as the first named storm in the East Pacific typically forms around June 10," the FOX Forecast Center said.

These temperatures are consistent with a developing super El Niño climate pattern that is expected to play a dominant role this hurricane season, likely increasing tropical activity in the Eastern Pacific, while simultaneously suppressing tropical development in the Atlantic.

The Eastern Pacific averages around 15 named storms, 8 hurricanes and 4 major hurricanes each season.