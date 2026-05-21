NOAA reveals 2026 Atlantic hurricane season activity forecast as Super El Niño looms

NOAA released its official 2026 Atlantic hurricane season forecast Thursday, predicting a below-average season with 8 to 14 named storms, 3 to 6 hurricanes, which include 1 to 3 major (Category 3+) storms this year.

HOW ARE HURRICANES RATED?

In comparison, an average Atlantic hurricane season produces 14 named storms, including 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.

NOAA emphasized the suppressive impact it expects the developing El Niño climate pattern will have on tropical development in the Atlantic Ocean.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Government forecasters said El Niño will likely overcome the influence of expected above-average ocean temperatures, which would ordinarily fuel hurricane formation.

NOAA's forecast parallels Colorado State University's (CSU) April outlook, which called for 13 named storms, 6 hurricanes, which include 2 major (Category 3+) hurricanes this year. This is the fewest number of storms that CSU has predicted since 2019 — the university was the pioneer of early-year hurricane season forecasts beginning in 1984.

2026 HURRICANE SEASON: COLORADO STATE UNIVERSITY FORECASTS EL NIÑO TO DOMINATE AND SUPPRESS ATLANTIC ACTIVITY

CSU anticipated that a Super El Niño will become the dominant factor in determining tropical weather patterns this season.

This comes as data out of the Pacific Ocean points to a historically strong Super El Niño that is forecast to take hold sometime this summer .

WHAT IS A SUPER EL NINO?

El Niño is one of three phases of a climate cycle called the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) . It describes natural temperature changes in the central Pacific Ocean that alter atmospheric circulation and can greatly influence global weather.

El Niño describes warmer than average water across the equatorial Pacific, while La Niña describes colder than average water conditions, and ENSO neutral refers to a state where temperatures are close to average.

NEW DATA REVEALS 100% CHANCE OF STRONG ‘SUPER’ EL NINO FORMING THIS YEAR

During El Niño, above-average water temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean produce strong winds that hinder tropical development in the Atlantic and enhance development in the Eastern Pacific.

While such a strong El Niño is expected to virtually shut down hurricane formation in the open waters of the Atlantic this year, it would still allow for so-called "homegrown" tropical systems in the northern Gulf and along the Southeast coast, where storms tend to form during the first half of the season.

BREWING ‘SUPER’ EL NIÑO MAY SELF-DESTRUCT AFTER REACHING RECORD PEAK, TRIGGERING RAPID LA NIÑA RETURN IN 2027

Although these systems tend to be weaker and shorter-lived compared to storms that develop farther out in the Atlantic, they also generally have shorter lead times before impacts occur, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Climatologically, the first named storm in the Atlantic typically does not form until around June 20, while the first hurricane usually develops closer to August 11.

Furthermore, forecasters qualify that exactly when El Niño forms will play an almost equal role in how much of the hurricane season is suppressed.

"Although El Niño’s impact in the Atlantic Basin can often suppress hurricane development, there is still uncertainty in how each season will unfold," NOAA’s National Weather Service Director Ken Graham said in a Thursday press release.

NOAA, the FOX Forecast Center and FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross all cautioned that it only takes one storm to cause major impacts.

BRYAN NORCROSS: THINKING ABOUT EL NIÑO, HURRICANE SEASON 2026, AND AI

NOAA generally releases an updated hurricane forecast in August, ahead of the peak of the season in the Atlantic.

The Atlantic hurricane season lasts from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Check back for updates to this developing story.